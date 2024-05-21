Shilpa Shetty in her black outfit ft peplum top and draped skirt can give supermodels a run for their money

Age is just a number and Shilpa Shetty at 48 has proved it time and again. Known for her exquisite appearance, perfect sense of style, and extensive career, Shilpa remains one of Bollywood’s most respected and significant personalities. She continues to be a force in the industry thanks to her interesting on-screen roles as well as her entrepreneurial and fashion endeavours.

Beyond her successful acting career, Shilpa Shetty has also proved her mettle as a fashionista being a true style icon for decades. Whether she is gracing the red carpet or attending high-profile events, or simply sharing her daily looks on social media, the diva never disappoints and she once again gave us a sneak peek from her Dubai trip and all we could notice was her stunning black outfit. Let’s take a closer look at it.

Shilpa Shetty’s all-black outfit

Serving us another fashion escapade, the Sukhee actress picked a striking outfit coming from Lune Paris featuring a peplum top that boasted an asymmetrical hemline, adding a dynamic twist to her outfit.

Her top featured a square neckline, framed by wide straps which highlighted her collarbone, and the standout element was a fitted corset bodice enhancing her statuesque posture while also elongating her silhouette. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Complementing the peplum top was a black draped skirt that flowed gracefully to an ankle-length hem. The draped design on the front, however, defied expectations in terms of style, contrasting beautifully with the structured top.

Shilpa’s accessories and glam

To complete her all-black look, the Dhadkan actress opted for minimal yet striking accessories. She went for a delicate earring and stacked golden bracelets that added a touch of sparkle. Her choice of footwear, a pair of sleek black heels, perfectly complemented the ensemble, adding a few extra inches to her already tall frame and enhancing the overall look.

For make-up, she kept it elegant with a focus on bold smokey eyes and nude glossy lips. Well-groomed, feathered brows defined her eyes and framed her face. To achieve a radiant glow she applied a subtle blush to the apples of her cheeks and added highlighter on the high points of her face which enhanced her features. Her hair, styled in a sleek side part, added to the overall elegance of the look. The smooth, polished hairstyle perfectly complemented her alluring ensemble.

Shilpa Shetty has always championed the fact that real beauty and success are timeless. Even at 48, she continues to captivate and motivate others, showing age can’t pull you back when you have a burning desire within, and being committed as well as having a sense of elegance is always an extra advantage. Not only is Shilpa Shetty among the most sizzling female actors in Bollywood; but she also symbolises classiness, power, and an invincible spirit.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday’s all-black look ft corset and front cut out pants reflects 3 Bs