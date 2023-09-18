Shilpa Shetty Kundra decks up in embroidered lehenga and gold blouse look as she celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

In the dazzling galaxy of Bollywood stars, where style meets substance, one name that consistently stands out like a radiant star is none other than Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The pretty actress doesn’t just follow fashion; she sets trends while defining them. The Sukhee actress is a style maestro whose sartorial choices are as enchanting as her acting skills. The special diva blends tradition by being a trendsetter while taking over every red carpet, event, outing, market, and celebration by storm.

So, join us as we embark on a journey to take a closer look at the talented Apne actress’ simply gorgeous ethnic lehenga set, which is perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Let’s give right in for a generous dose of inspiration.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra bedazzles in an orange and gold lehenga set

The talented Dhadkan actress was recently papped while she was headed for a shoot. For this occasion, she chose to wear a glorious and wide vibrant orange lehenga skirt with gold lines embroidered into it. This floor-length skirt moved gracefully as the talented diva walked. The Baazigar actress paired this with a sleeveless gold blouse featuring wide straps and a v-shaped deep, plunging, and sultry neckline. The gorgeous piece was also laden with shimmery gold embroidery. The set was finally completed with a heavily embroidered printed dupatta with gold and orange embroidery and a pretty elaborate edge with beautiful designs. This lehenga set helped the exquisite diva flaunt her well-toned mid-riff. And, we’re totally in love with her look!

The talented Nikamma actress completed the outfit with sassy gold sandals. Furthermore, the gorgeous Hungama 2 actress chose to accessorize her ethnic elegant outfit with a beaded necklace and intricately designed gold necklace, matching gold bracelets, and a simply beautiful gold ring. All these elegant traditional pieces added a layer of allure to the diva’s classy outfit. Furthermore, the talented Main Khiladi Tu Anari actress left her hair open whilst her tresses styled into waves that beautifully cascaded down her shoulders.

On the other hand, Shilpa flaunted an oh-so-glam makeup look, with shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, pretty blushed cheeks, highlighted face, and pinkish-brown lipstick. And, she definitely looked beyond perfect. Together, her makeup and hair perfectly complemented her outfit, making her look nothing short of enchanting. With her impeccable style and grace, the Indian actress continues to inspire us all to embrace tradition with a touch of contemporary flair. The Rishtey actress’ choice of attire and accessories at India’s Best Dancer’s set has left us nothing but spellbound, proving once again that she is a fashion icon and a true embodiment of timeless beauty.

So what did you think of the classy Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar actress’ outfit? Share your opinions and thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari, Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor; Take Ganesh Chaturthi inspiration from B-town’s Gen-Z actresses