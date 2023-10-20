Shilpa Shetty Kundra's draped Amit Aggarwal saree with a bustier ticks all boxes for a unique pre-wedding look

Guess who is back with another gorgeous look? Shilpa Shetty, the queen of modernized sarees, is here! The fashion icon's flawless taste never fails to wow, notably when it is about flaunting saree styles. She was recently spotted wearing a stunning saree gown that has us speechless.

Shilpa carries off the current fashion with her typical elegance and grace, garnering attention everywhere she moves, just as she did in a denim-modernized saree. Her fashion choices are typically perfect, but the recent one is just phenomenal. Stay tuned for a preview of Shilpa Shetty's newest look as it is a sight to behold!

Shilpa Shetty’s pretty pink draped saree

Shilpa Shetty was spotted slaying in a gorgeous pink modernized saree. This pre-draped marvel is just breathtaking! The saree has a one-of-a-kind one-piece dress-like look that is truly stunning. What distinguishes it is the metallic embellishment underneath the bustier, which adds a bit of glitz to the ensemble.

This pink-colored saree is made of chiffon fabric and has an asymmetrical neckline with a dark pink bustier that emanates beauty and grace. Shilpa Shetty pulls off this fashion-forward ensemble with ease, once again demonstrating why she is the ultimate modernized saree trend icon. Whether you like sarees or not, you cannot help but admire this eye-catching masterpiece.

Shilpa Shetty’s chunky golden accessorization for draped saree

Let's take a closer look at Shilpa Shetty's stunning draped saree, which is designed by Amit Aggarwal. This beauty costs Rs. 52,500, but trust us when we say it's worth every penny!

Let's move on to her accessories, which flawlessly matched the ensemble. Shilpa accessorized her ears with molten gold ear cuffs, giving her appearance an edge. She decked her hands with a slew of abstract golden bracelets, producing a hypnotic image. Not to mention her fingers, which were decorated with enormous abstract-shaped gold finger rings, giving a touch of glitz to her whole look. She is an expert at accessorizing with flair and delicacy.

Shilpa Shetty completed her amazing appearance with a pair of pink shoes that wonderfully suited the handkerchief hem design of her costume, making them stick out further.

Shilpa Shetty completed her amazing appearance with a pair of pink shoes that wonderfully suited the handkerchief hem design of her costume, making them stick out further.

She donned flawless makeup, with smeared black eyeliner and kohl providing a sultry accent to her eyes. Her dark pink lipstick offered a strong splash of color to her lips, boosting her whole appearance.

Shilpa kept her hairstyle basic yet stylish, opting for loose waves that added a sense of casual elegance. She understands how to pull off her saree style from head to toe.

Did you like her draped saree look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty's ultra-modern pre-draped saree version can be your saviour and perfect head turner moment