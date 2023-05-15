Shilpa Shetty looks damn chic in a mini skirt but her Gucci sling bag can fund your Summer trip

Your eyes may be quick to go and settle on Shilpa Shetty Kundra's mini skirt but things may be a bit different for us. Can we be blamed for having the brand name 'Gucci' hover over our screens a little too often lately? The spirit of the Italian luxury brand's fame is widely alive and we are in a state of curiosity at the minute because it will have its Cruise 2024 show held in Seoul, South Korea tomorrow. Our bag-shopping tendencies are driven by a running list often and our hands are already itching to get Shetty's mini sling bag. She stepped out yesterday for Mothers' Day lunch with her kids, clad in a stylish outfit and a mini slingbag.

Don't be surprised with mini everything and anything you may stumble upon this season. The Nikamma actress opted for a Paris-based, ready-to-wear and accessory hub, IRO's mini skirt worth Rs 16,290.94 (Approx.). It was nothing short of cute and chic with abstract print, subtle pleats, and a flared silhouette. She styled her high waist and three-coloured skirt - burgundy, black and white with a monotone top designed with ruffles. If surrounding yourself in drama is a priority, her outfit inspirations are the way to go.

Ruffles add a feminine and playful touch to tops, creating texture and room for admiration. They can be versatile and can be worn for different occasions, depending on the design and styling. They can be dressed up with skirts or tailored pants for a more formal look, or dressed down with jeans or shorts for a casual and chic outfit. Ruffle tops are popular during spring and summer seasons due to their light and airy aesthetic, but they can be worn year-round depending on the fabric and layering options.

Shilpa Shetty’s expensive Gucci sling bag looks wowza

The Indian Police Force actress accessorised her look with oversized and tinted sunglasses, criss-cross black heels, rings, a handbag (We know from where already) and a watch. Shilpa's white GG Marmont supermini sling bag costs Rs 98,732.94. The matelassé chevron leather accessory bore gold-toned hardware, chain shoulder strap, moiré and microfiber lining with a suede-like finish, and a flap closure. The Bollywood girl styled her hair into soft waves and applied a deep lipstick shade.

It is luck max if your interest purely exists in just sling bags. Shilpa wore hers in a crossbody pattern. Gucci handbags are known for their high-quality materials, craftsmanship, and iconic designs. It offers various styles of handbags to suit different preferences and occasions.

When it comes to sling bags, they offer a convenient and practical way to carry your belongings while keeping your hands free. Sling bags typically feature a longer strap that can be adjusted to your preferred length.

They come in various sizes and styles, making them versatile for different occasions. You can find sling bags suitable for everyday use, travel, outdoor activities, or even formal events, depending on the design and material.

Meanwhile, if you plan on trying out similar sorts like Shetty, a simple checkered mini skirt, paired with a solid colour top, might work wonders for you. And, you can complete your overall look with a sling bag, gladiator flats, and massive golden or silver hoops.

Do you love her look? Let us know in the comments section.

