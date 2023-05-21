Shilpa Shetty looks Summer chic in a mini dress not costly than her Giuseppe Zanotti clutch; Know its price

Is it hot outside? Give the temperature a competition now! Look hotter, you stunner! We're in the season of mini dresses and colour blocking oomph, and if you're anywhere stuck in a fashion crisis state, it's time for you to get out of it and all in style (no lies). The truth is, we have found just all kinds of fabulous inspiration for an ideal date night look. Shilpa Shetty Kundra was recently spotted out for dinner with her family dressed in a stylish dress teamed with a pair of pumps - that's Summer in a frame.

To keep your colour-blocking outfits visually perfect and natty, it's best to work with a limited number of hues. Select two or three that complement each other and use them as the base for your outfit. Shetty chose all vibrant names such as green, a bit of blue and pink - she made triple the statement! This combination was fresh and can also give your look a fashionable feel.

Shilpa Shetty's Summer of 2023 look in a Gauge81 mini dress and Giuseppe Zanotti clutch is the chicest

The Bollywood actress rocked a mini-sized 'Naha' shirt dress from Gauge81. Her neon green ensemble was designed with a collar, long sleeves with silver buttons, a deep neckline and a tulip-style draped skirt. Curated from silk, the Amsterdam-based brand has this dress with a price tag of Rs 39,297.21. Shilpa styled her look with an Italian-made Giuseppe Zanotti Cleopatra metallic green clutch worth Rs 75,941.44. It also had a logo plaque and a fine finish. Shilpa also signed off her look with pointed-toe pink pumps. Her hair was styled into layers and her makeup included lipstick and winged eyeliner.

Colour blocking can be achieved through various clothing items, such as dresses, tops, skirts, pants, or jumpsuits. Play around with different combinations and proportions to find what works best for you. You can also mix and match patterns and prints within the colour blocking concept.

The way you place colours in your outfit can significantly impact the overall look. For example, if you want to create a slimming effect, you can use darker colours on areas you want to minimise and lighter colours on areas you want to highlight.

Accessories can enhance your colour blocking outfits. Choose accessories that complement your colour choices and add cohesion to the overall look. For instance, a statement bag, bold shoes, or colourful jewellery can tie the whole ensemble together.

To balance the intensity of the neon green dress, you can also pair it with neutral accessories. Opt for nude or metallic sandals, a tan belt, or a neutral-toned handbag. This will create a harmonious contrast and allow the neon green colour to take the spotlight.

Do you just want pink? The style of your mini dress can interestingly influence the type of pink pumps you choose. If you have a casual and flowy mini dress, opt for pink pumps with a more relaxed and comfortable design, such as block heels or wedges. For a more formal or sleek mini dress, opt for pink pumps with pointed-toe or stiletto heels to create a chic and elegant look.

