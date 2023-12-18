Shilpa Shetty spells workwear magic in a black blazer and stockings; look decoded

Shilpa Shetty, the ultimate fitness icon, never ceases to impress us with her immaculate appearance. She recently went to Instagram to share her photos that screamed boss chick vibes. Shetty looked stunning in a black longline blazer, proving yet again why she is the embodiment of sophistication and grace. The jacket emphasized her shape well, giving her a strong and confident air.

Shilpa Shetty knows how to make a fashion statement, and this ensemble was definitely not an exception. Stay tuned for more information on her latest fashion feat, and prepare to be amazed by her amazing style!

Shilpa Shetty looked stunning in a black longline blazer with stylish stockings

Shilpa Shetty's recent fashion selection has dropped a bombshell, dressed in a black jacket that isn't just any regular blazer. It's a stunning long-line gown that exudes refinement and flair. The blazer's sleeves are long and gorgeous, with cut-outs that hint at edginess.

Beautiful diamante decorations in the shape of bows decorate those cut-outs. To top it off, the blazer has a notched lapel collar with a sultry V-neckline. The Nikamma actress’ closet picks always manage to surprise us, and this look is certainly no different.

Shilpa Shetty's accessory styling

Adding to her look, Shetty accessorized her magnificent black blazer with a similar diamante accessory belt that tightened at the waist. But wait, there's more, my friends. Shilpa upped her style level by wearing transparent stockings, which gave a touch of charm and refinement to her look.

Needless to mention the incredible extras! She finished off her appearance with a pair of black slingback shoes with a pointy-toe box that exuded sensual vibes.

More about Shilpa Shetty's hair and makeup...

The diva’s gorgeous locks were shaped into enormous loose waves, giving her a stunning and effortlessly elegant appearance. Her tresses were absolutely on point, with a side parting giving a touch of elegance. Shilpa chose a bright foundation for her makeup, which gave her complexion a wonderful shine. Her brows were precisely put up, nicely framing her eyes.

In terms of eyes, she opted for a traditional winged eyeliner look, which she enhanced with a touch of kohl to bring emphasis to her glance. Her lips were shiny with a low-toned pink lipstick, which added a touch of softness to her whole look.

Shilpa Shetty managed to slay in every area, from fashion to beauty.

