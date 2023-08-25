Shilpa Shetty styles Liina Stein’s luxurious Charme Du Soliel ruffled gown with side slit to pure perfection

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, recently caught the spotlight yet again for her impeccable fashion choice. Donning an expensive lime yellow gown from the prestigious designer Liina Stein, the India’s Got Talent judge’s appearance was nothing short of a visual delight.

Why don’t we delve into the details of this mesmerizing ensemble worn by the Dhadkan actress that turned heads? Let’s dive right in.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra carried a vibrant yellow gown to pure perfection

When it comes to making a stunning appearance, the Hungama 2 actress knows how to steal the show. The talented diva, under the expert guidance of stylist Mohit Rai, brought to life a lime yellow ruffled gown that exuded elegance and vibrancy. Designed by Liina Stein, the gown, named ‘Charme Du Soleil,’ became an embodiment of sophistication and glamour. The gown itself featured a captivating interplay of design elements. A deep V-neckline added a touch of allure, while the bold shoulders and strategically placed ruffles effortlessly created a sense of movement and grace. The thigh-high slit added a hint of sensuality, perfectly balanced by the gown’s overall sophistication. The gown’s design seemed to capture the essence of blooming spring flowers, evoking a sense of nature’s beauty and freshness.

However, as it is with many high-fashion choices, luxury often comes with a price. The Apne actress’ choice comes with a price tag of approximately Rs. 3,52,150 and redefines opulence and exclusivity. This price, while steep, underscores the craftsmanship, attention to detail, and premium quality that comes hand-in-hand with Liina Stein’s creations. But that’s not all, to complement the stunning gown, Shetty made some meticulous choices in accessories. The addition of matching yellow pointed pump heels elevated the ensemble, creating a harmonious and well-coordinated look. However, it didn’t stop there. The Indian actress opted for exquisite statement earrings, bracelets, and rings from Tuula Jewellery and Jet Gems, further enhancing the overall aesthetic.

Furthermore, The Main Khiladi Tu Anari actress’ hairstyle and makeup for this appearance were nothing short of a masterstroke. Her hair was elegantly tied up in a high ponytail, with side-flicks framing her face. This choice not only showcased the gown’s design but also emphasized Shilpa’s facial features. The makeup look, featuring shimmery eyeshadow, perfect blush and highlight, volumizing mascara, and a captivating orange-ish peach lipstick, harmonized flawlessly with the gown’s color palette. From the breathtaking ruffles to the well-chosen accessories and impeccable makeup, every facet of the Mr. Romeo actress’ appearance in this ensemble radiated elegance and charm, firmly cementing her place as an enduring fashion icon.

