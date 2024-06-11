Beyond captivating storylines and dazzling dance numbers, Bollywood is a spectacle that helps set trends for the fashion world. Actresses grace red carpets and social media feeds with their impeccable style, inspiring fans and fellow celebrities alike.

But sometimes, that inspiration leads to a fashion face-off, where two B-town divas end up in strikingly similar outfits. These moments spark endless debates and comparisons, making the game just as exciting as the movies themselves.

One such unexpected face-off was the one between Janhvi Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who were spotted wearing shimmery silver sarees by Itrh. Let’s zoom right in to have a detailed glance at both the fiery silver looks and find out who wore the saree better.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked fabulous in a chic silver saree:

The Sukhee actress knows how to make a mesmerizing style statement in ethnic wear, and this ensemble was proof of her fashion superiority. The classy semi-sheer silver saree looked amazing, wrapped around the diva’s oh-so-toned and slender frame. The whole ensemble was a total work of art.

Its ruched design along with the super hot front slit also elevated the whole piece to sheer perfection. The gorgeous piece was further paired with a cowl-neck-like crop top with a plunging neckline. The halter blouse helped the diva flaunt her curves.

She completed the outfit with statement silver accessories. She also went with a minimalistic makeup look, with a touch of shimmery eyeshadow, and we loved that. It’s safe to say that Shilpa Shetty’s look slayed.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor looked incredible in a super stylish silver saree:

The Bawaal actress always makes onlookers swoon over her sartorial choices, and the fabulous silver semi-sheer saree was proof of her fabulousness. The classy ensemble featured a stylish saree with a traditional touch that was merged with the modern allure. It helped the diva flaunt her oh-so-enviable curves. Her Gen-Z sass, merged with the brilliance of this saree, spoke volumes.

This statement piece was further paired with a matching silver blouse with broad straps and a plunging square-shaped neckline that looked all things alluring. The fitted saree also created quite a mesmerizing statement.

The diva completed the outfit with statement silver layered earrings. But, that’s not all, she also added a classy makeup look, with a radiant base, shiny eyeshadow, and glossy nude lipstick, to elevate the same. What an amazing and alluring ensemble!

The final verdict:

So, who do you think won this fashion round? Was it Janhvi Kapoor’s shimmery look with perfect makeup or Shilpa Shetty’s magnificent ensemble with modern allure? Both the divas managed to bring their A-game to this fight and this made it an incredibly tough choice.

Advertisement

We loved how Janhvi Kapoor injected vibrant and youthful energy into the outfit with her choices but we also adored how Shilpa Shetty modernized the piece to perfection. They both showcased their unique sense of style flawlessly. We also loved Janhvi Kapoor’s makeup, however, we were also big fans of how Shilpa Shetty Kundra slayed with the minimalistic touch.

We honestly believe that this is one of those rare cases where we have to call it a tie.

Do you agree with us? Who won this face-off according to you? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

ALSO READ: Top 7 full sleeve blouse designs to upgrade your ethnic wear game; Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon to Aditi Rao Hydari