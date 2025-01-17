Shilpa Shetty’s airport fit screams classic, slays in baggy denims and perfectly matched shirt with vest

Shilpa Shetty never fails to impress with her fashion choices. When stepping out, she has a knack for picking classic fits and styling them with skill to elevate her casual look. Arriving at the airport today, she looked absolutely stylish in her blue denim paired with a shirt and vest. Here’s how she styled her attire.

Shilpa Shetty turned heads with her latest airport look. Arriving in style, she picked a basic slim-cut white shirt that perfectly showcased her well-maintained physique. Buttoned right up to the top, the actor paired it with a blue colored vest that added just the right level of sophistication to her outfit. The woven design vest made sure the actress felt warm during the chilly weather.

She styled the fit with dark blue baggy denim, fashioning a mom-fit. Adding a modern flair to the classic look, her denim featured a neat and wide fold at the bottom. You can never go wrong with a baggy bottom and a white shirt. Throw in a sweater, and you have the ultimate fit. Rather than going for the obvious choice of all-white shoes, Shilpa kept it chic with beige and white colored sneakers.

Staying true to a travel fit, she went minimal on the accessories. Shetty picked grey mirrored glasses and kept them stylish by choosing a hexagonal frame. She completed the look with a cream colored backpack which seemed just the right size to fit all her essentials. Keeping it low on the jewelry, she picked a few gold rings and a gold-toned watch to complement the look.

As for her hair and makeup, Shilpa stayed closer to her natural look and picked light makeup perfect for a day of travel. She flaunted a nude makeup look with a slight pop of rosy blush and a hint of light bronzer. Finally, she finished it off with a light pink lip shade and was absolutely glowing. Leaving her hair open, she went for a breezy look with a middle partition and slayed in her natural waves.

The Sukhee actor’s casual fits are always the talk of the town. She manages to find a flawless blend of classic and modern- making sure she is always serving looks, no matter the occasion. If you are looking for the perfect choice for a casual day out or a coffee session, you should definitely take some cues from Shilpa.

Would this be your go-to look for a casual hangout? Let us know.