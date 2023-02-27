Shilpa Shetty's Archana Rao jumpsuit and Qbik saree are gorgeously white and stellar

Is it a bit too early to say we're ready for spring? We've already been tricked into believing that we've done and dusted winter. What seemed endless then is now fresh and fine with a new season. As the fashion pendulum has reversed its gears into something of floral chic and jumpsuits, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has lessons with deeper glamour-based meanings. Darlings, here are two outfits we should all be talking about right now.

With wedding and party invites never leaving us alone, the stunner's looks are the HELP you need. Screaming out the good at you is never wrong. If you want to follow Shilpa's lead, check out her saree and jumpsuit. The Nikamma actress had a very white weekend and we couldn't be more obsessed with all the sultriness. Any guesses why we're prone to hoarding and never stopping? Celeb-approved outfits that can look from just good to great in a minute.

Shilpa Shetty looks stunning in white outfits

Shilpa was styled by Chandani Mehta in an Archana Rao - The Label jumpsuit. Worry not, it is sexy as hell with its plunging neckline and comfortable to the core with its flared fit. An oversized semi-quilted blazer from the designer's SS '16 collection was also taken into the style account. The lace embroidered and the scalloped number was fancied-up with flower appliqué from the SS '18 collection which was filled with black and white hues. Rings, bracelets and studded pearl earrings from Viange Vintage rounded off her look with a pair of pointed-toe pumps.

Back with her stylish style tribe, Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar, she wore attire from Qbik by Vrinda Sachdev and Gurinder Singh. For an event organised by Marriott Bonvoy, she chose a satin saree which was plain white and stylish. Her desi look got interesting and racy with a plunging neckline and metal underwire bralette chosen from The Cocktail Edit. Also passing the test of having caught our attention are her drop earrings, oxidised handcuff accessory stack and pointed-toe pumps.

Can you rate her look on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH) For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's Gaurav Gupta co-ordinated outfit is on a sparkling-high