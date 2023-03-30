Shilpa Shetty's black and gold Nadine Merabi, Nikhil Thampi outfits are twice the party call to glam up

Lustre, lust-worthy, and all the love. Will the fame of sequins ever wane? If the fashion trend charts are anything to go by, vibrant colours are standing-out and doing a positively great and influential job. Now is our chance to go into the world of sequins, black and gold hues, and stay in for twice the allure and look at how these outfits are shining and making us go weak in our knees. Our eyes don't lie and we're here to recommend Shilpa Shetty Kundra's stunning ensembles.

A part of us is getting vacation-ready and there is also a part of us that is super-ready to dance and make some noise on the dance floor. A fashion expert, sometimes offbeat too, the Dus actress's two looks showed us what ruled then and still does. She didn't forget to slay and what about us? We believe that it is always thrilling to try out outfits that will float our boats.

Shilpa Shetty looks radiant in two black and gold outfits

It's okay to go overboard but make it as perfect as this look. Bonus: You can style all your black tops with these pants. This look has an impressive history and we knew it was outfit goals when we saw it first. With a stylish past and still so good, Shilpa's ensemble is from Nadine Merabi. A monotone black crop top was teamed with bootcut sequin trousers by Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar. It was sexy with a back tie-up detail and was styled with pointed-toe heels and a chain-link necklace.

Very into the same colour combo, her newest Nikhil Thampi attire brought tons of glow. Chandani Mehta styled the 47-year-old in a black shirt and high-waist and thigh-high slit sequin skirt. She looked beautiful with accessories like bangles, handcuffs from Simran Chhabra Jewels and Tulua and ankle-strap stilettos from Monrow Shoes.

Do you love her outfits?

