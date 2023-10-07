Shilpa Shetty's embracing her inner Barbie in strapless pink Gaby Charbachy gown with a sultry thigh-high slit

In the glamorous world of Bollywood where various OG actresses still have a well-deserved place to reign and showcase their supremacy, Shilpa Shetty Kundra always remains at the top of the list. So, step into the glamorous world of the Jaanwar actress as she embraces her inner Barbie with a jaw-dropping twist. In a recent Instagram post that left the internet buzzing, the dazzling Sukhee actress unveiled her show-stopping moment in a vibrant, strapless Gaby Charbachy gown that oozed sassy elegance. With a cascade of pink perfection and a daring thigh-high slit, the Main Khiladi Tu Anari actress’ fashion statement is nothing short of a SLAY Barbiecore extravaganza.

So, join us as we unravel the secrets behind her mesmerizing look and get ready to be inspired by this Bollywood fashion icon’s fearless charisma. Are you ready?

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has a proper Barbiecore moment in a vibrant pink gown

The Dhadkan actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous vibrant and glossy pink, floor-length gown with a super feminine sleeveless, off-shoulder design that added to the gown’s overall allure. The incredible Gaby Charbachy gown also comes with a layered look and a flowing edge which creates a graceful train that cascades behind the talented diva as she walks ahead with poise, charm, and confidence. The upper half has a ruched corset-like design which not only hugs her body while highlighting all her perfect curves but also adds to the ensemble’s super gorgeous texture. The incredibly luscious gown also features a side thigh-high slit which adds to the fabulous ensemble’s allure. Doesn’t she look sultry and attractive?

The talented Apne actress further chose to complete her classy outfit with matching metallic pink heels from the same brand to give her ensemble a harmonious appeal. The Indian actress further chose to accessorize the outfit with a triple-layered diamond necklace and a matching layered bracelet from Anmol Jewellers, this added the much-needed bling to the talented Nikamma actress’ barbielicious outfit. Doesn’t she look seriously beautiful?

The Rishtey actress’ makeup and hair game was also absolutely on point for this particular ensemble. The talented diva’s makeup was flawless, with a focus on pretty brown eyeshadow, the perfect blush, and of course, pretty pink lips that mirrored the dress’s shade. Whilst, her dark hair was left open and styled into a loose curled look that beautifully cascaded down her shoulder and elevated her entire look beyond compare. However, what truly sets this fashion moment apart is the diva’s confidence and charisma.

The talented Hungama 2 actress is always ahead of the game with her outfits and we really can’t wait to see what stunning ensembles she’ll grace us with next, can you? Are you feeling inspired? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section, right away.

