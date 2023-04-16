Shilpa Shetty's expensive Maje mini dress is the perfect little black dress for all partygoers

Go on, party your heart out. We found two tips to re-wear an outfit. Classic us who took notes from chic girls Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. It is so true that we love to wax eloquent about mini dresses in Spring and pictures as flawless are tales for better days. So, what do we gaze into now? Black dresses and who wore them stylishly and differently. Let's get loud and stare at these dresses hard enough for a lifetime.

Without a doubt, a black dress stays what it is - famous and fabulous. Turned over a couple of Spring style pages already and found neon up first on the trend charts. Back we go to black, sorry not sorry, we say. Repeat after us: A black dress is the best dress to wear and flex. Serve 'em looks as hot as you can as these Bollywood actresses who wore it to a birthday party and dinner night out.

Kareena Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty look gorgeous in Maje’s black cut-out dresses

The first to fashion it out was the Crew actress who wore the 'Risoa' dress in September 2022 to celebrate her birthday with family and friends. This monotone black ensemble was designed from fifty per cent recycled or upcycled materials. She accessorised her look with drop earrings.

Shilpa Shetty wore the same side cut-out dress last night as she stepped out for dinner with businessman and husband, Raj Kundra who was in a black outfit as well. The Nikamma actress styled her look with a mini handbag which proved that she paid attention to an important detail on her dress - rock stud embellishments that were as silver but shinier as her accessory.

Her one-piece outfit had a round cum deep V neckline, puff sleeves, and a flared hem. Shilpa also clubbed her Rs. 42,395.97 dress with peep-toe heels, studded earrings and bangles.

Whose style do you dig? Let us know in the comments section.