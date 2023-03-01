Shilpa Shetty in JJV.Kapurthala By JJ Valaya's stripe saree is a pretty desi poser

The brigade of stripes is getting prettier and nattier. Fashion designer and couturier JJ Valaya's creations are the best kinds of magic. To name just a few of the times he served best learnings are those of Kiara Advani and Aditi Rao Hydari’s monochrome looks in stripes. Classically approved and charismatic, the print has a non-soured fandom to this day. Expanding the length of his stories driven by creativity almost close to the Lakme Fashion Week is Shilpa Shetty Kundra's saree which is a must-see.

Sarees are extensively making themselves known. But, how? With unchanging but definitely amplifying elegance and glamour. Composed of stripe print with a touch of wild given the generous splash of brown is the way to vamp up on royalty and build that theme of interest. Don't dust your hands off yet, to create the best look, there's more to know. The Bollywood actress was styled by Chandani Mehta in a desi sari from the designer's bridge-to-luxury brand 'JJV. Kapurthala' which is all ready to showcase some more of its incredibility at the fashion show.

Shilpa Shetty slays fabulously in stripes

Shilpa Shetty's look included a chiffon and printed saree featuring a sequin embroidered border. Just the thought of how her saree was enveloped with a signature brown belt from the designer's store is the convincing we need to put it quickly in our closet. Also, how bang-on does her sleeveless blouse look?

Jive up your look with a bright-hued blouse as you can see tones of red and gold here. From your sweet assortment of accessories, we know there is at least one necklace and bangle. What gold is to our jewellery bag, food is to your existence. Accessory aficionados, did you read that statement?

The 47-year-old donned a choker with mini pearls, a mini set of bangles and rings. Exhibit a gaze-worthy look with makeup and hair. A wavy hairstyle, eyeliner and nude-brown lipstick should be doable to round off your look.

