Shilpa Shetty's Neetu Rohra co-ord set is excellence personified with a Valentino belt

We're always talking about white in Spring and cannot stop doing so given how often it creates pictures of elegance. A topic as hot as fritters, Shilpa Shetty Kundra's look from last night is the one to uncover to plan your brunch and date going-out series. Ideal fashion canvas this time around suggests colours that are extremely vibrant and the good old white hasn't paused on playing up its own tune of glamour. The Bollywood actress's look was prompted by a white-on-white pitch. That's not it, below we tell you how more details eased to bind her getup together.

Her attire was that rhythm of comfort that only a co-ordinated outfit could have created. That is how rightly perfection smells like in the humid season. The Nikamma actress's look for the unveling of a technology store was casual but very stylishly slay-ed. For a classy day out and about, what would you pick? Get your closets ready because we know how ready for a statement you are.

Shilpa Shetty looked radiant in white skirt set styled with a brown belt

Dressed in the cleanest and prettiest ivory ensemble from Neetu Rohra, Shilpa chose a crisp shirt which bore a pocket, buttons, collar and long sleeves. It became a match made in heaven as she combined this tucked shirt with a midi skirt. Abound with oomph and ruched detailing, the mother-of-two's skirt looked breathtaking.

Slowly and steadily, Shilpa's look drew our attention to her accessories. The Life in a... Metro actress opted for a Valentino Garavani brown leather belt that entailed a gold-tone signature hardware to complete her look. While we have already picked a leaf of styling from this look, to explore more with the stunner's Rs. 54,073.29 belt, find favours for your casual looks where basic jeans and tops are brought together and amped up with an expensive but natty belt.

Her look was also strengthened by a couple of jewellery and strappy heels. Shilpa wore handcuffs, rings and necklaces in gold while her footwear was printed. There's a bit of clash we feel in terms of accessory picks here. The print and colour-tone of her jewellery are not in tune. The conversations we have here do not end without a positive takeaway or solution.

Do you want to un-pepper your look with too many hues and prints? Smoothen and lighten the process with a matching pair of heels, can we consider white, gold or brown? The best of the best is a styling hack that is always the one that is comprehensible and doable. Now that the conundrum is solved, shall we move on to her hairdo and makeup? Spotlight on her kohl, lipstick and side-parted hairstyle which was an attempt worth appreciations.

