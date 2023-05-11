Shilpa Shetty's Nicobar 6K dress plays dual role and we love how Summer chic it looks

Consider us enchanted. Yellow rules and reigns once again, friend. The certified charmer of color is a striking and refreshing choice for summer. Experiment with different hues, from pastel yellows to vibrant citrus shades, to discover the one that suits your personal style and makes you feel confident and stylish all season long. We who are ever in a celebrity-style inspiration wormhole thought we had to get to the bottom of Shilpa Shetty Kundra's recent look quickly and so we did. Here's how she looked bright, brighter, and the brightest all in a minute.

Prepare to be stunned. The yellow-er, the prettier, and all of it happened via a dress. You read it right. The Nikamma actress was recently spotted at a shoot location in Mumbai and she was clad in a dress. "The eyes may have lied, chico", but this is absolutely fabulous.

Shilpa Shetty serves a radiant look apt for the season

To an outfit that speaks more words than one, kudos! Shetty's dress proves it can have multiple runs set on the mood board and here's how. You too can embrace effortlessly practical looks and get into the sunlit season once in a dress and the next in a kurta.

Repeating outfits is a common practice and can be a smart way to simplify your wardrobe and make the most of your clothing items. Embrace your personal style and wear what you feel comfortable and confident in. Repeating outfits doesn't mean you lack creativity or that you do not own enough ensembles in your closet. It's rather about showcasing your favorite pieces and creating a signature look.

Shilpa donned a midi dress from India-born brand, Nicobar, co-founded by Raul Rai & Simran Lal. Her sleeveless Ochre-hued outfit worth Rs 6,000 featured an A-line pattern, side pockets, and a double-layered, tiered hem. Curated from cotton linen, you can rock it to formal events, luncheons, and pujas too.

As shown, the Khamoshh... Khauff Ki Raat actress' sartorial plan was different but stylish. She transformed her monotone dress into an Indo-Western look as she clubbed it with white wide-leg and schiffli embroidered pants and accessorized with brown Kolhapuri flats and silver oxidized earrings. She wrapped up her look with a wavy hairdo, black eyeliner, mascara, and pink lipstick.

Get creative with your wardrobe by mixing and matching your clothing items. You can pair the same top with different bottoms or layer your outfits in unique ways. By changing accessories, and shoes, or adding different outerwear, you can create entirely new looks with the same clothing items.

Do you want to replicate this look with the best bottoms that fit rightly into the humid season? We have often kept tabs on palazzo pants. They are typically made from lightweight fabrics such as rayon, chiffon, or linen, which make them perfect for warm weather. Palazzo pants offer comfort, style, and versatility, making them a great addition to your wardrobe. Whether you're going for a casual boho vibe or a sophisticated and chic look, these wide-leg trousers can be a fashionable choice for various occasions. Also, Palazzo pants offer a stylish and relaxed alternative to skirts or regular trousers.

