Shilpa Shetty’s red Saaksha and Kinni’s co-ord set with sleeveless crop jacket and draped skirt is party-ready

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, a name synonymous with style and elegance, never fails to impress with her fashion choices. In a recent appearance while promoting her upcoming movie, Sukhee, the talented Indian actress set the fashion scene on fire with a stylish red co-ord set created by none other than Saaksha and Kinni.

Let’s take a closer look at her trendy outfit, designed by Saaksha and Kinni, and the impeccable accessories that elevated her entire look.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked incredible in a stylish red co-ord set

The Dhadkan actress was seen wearing a stylish red co-ord set from Saaksha and Kinni’s label worth Rs. 26,000. This set featured a sleeveless cropped jacket laden with a crisp collar and lapels, laden with abstract multi-colored paisley placement print with a button in the front that was worn over a red cropped top. The Hungama 2 actress paired this with a matching asymmetrical draped skirt with the same colorful print. Its ruched effect added extra texture to the outfit as a whole. She completed the outfit with gorgeous black tie-up heels.

The talented Nikamma actress’ fashion choices have always been defined by meticulous attention to detail, and her choice of accessories for this look was no different. She accessorized the outfit, styled by Sukriti Grover, perfectly, with a statement vintage-looking copper necklace with matching red beads, a matching wide bracelet, and matching classy rings. Meanwhile, the Apne actress’ hair was left open and styled into loose waves that cascaded down her shoulder. Whereas, her glamorous, makeup look, with shimmery eyeshadow, the perfect eyeliner, pink blush, and a classy nude lipstick, perfectly complemented and elevated her entire look.

This outfit undoubtedly was a testament to the diva's fashion-forward sensibilities. The abstract paisley print, ruched skirt, and impeccable accessories created a look that was both trendy and timeless. As she continues to inspire with her fashion choices, it’s clear that she effortlessly combines bold elements with elegance, making her a true fashion icon. Her appearance in this ensemble is a reminder that style is not just about the clothes but also about how you carry them with confidence and grace, don’t you agree?

What did you think of the Rishtey actress’ outfit? Would you like to wear something like this? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

