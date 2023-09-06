Shilpa Shetty's ultra-modern pre-draped saree version can be your saviour and perfect head turner moment

Shilpa Shetty, noted for her beautiful fashion choices, has frequently demonstrated her preference for sarees. For we believe that any sari goes on to compliment her lithe frame exceptionally. Safe to say, Shilpa looks lovely in every six yards, whether it's a vibrant silken one or a delicate satin drape. The beautiful embroidery and embellishments on the sarees draw attention to her curves, whereas the drapes tenderly embrace her toned frame, emphasizing her feminine charm. To add to this, Shilpa's blouses are glitzy, with varying necklines and sleeve styles that further accentuate. Shilpa Shetty continues to inspire saree enthusiasts with her natural sense of style and versatility, effortlessly draping every single saree and making it uniquely her own.

Shilpa dons a fusion saree

Shilpa Shetty wowed in a stunning blue saree that showcased her impeccable sense of style. The saree featured a stunning geometrical print with big squares in a mesmerizing pattern on pallu, which contributed to its allure. The fusion piece used seemed to be a skirt and the draped pallu appeared to be a dupatta. This special combination added an intriguing dimension to the ensemble, making it an excellent choice for any celebration. Shilpa Shetty's style choices never cease to evoke a wow, and this blue fusion saree with its stunning print illustrates her effortless abilities to usher in elegance and originality.

Shilpa Shetty looked great in a magnificent worktop that resembled denim fabric and displayed the outstanding craftsmanship of applique designs. Shilpa's grace and elegance were superbly enhanced by this saree's thick fabric. The appliqué blouse, which included both shoulder straps and gorgeous extensions on the lower part of the top, added a new twist to the classic ensemble. Because of its intricate craftsmanship, high-quality flowing fabric, and unique pattern elements, this saree stands out as a true statement piece. Shilpa Shetty exhibited her fashion ability once more, expertly fusing fusion with innovation and inspiring a new fashion trend.

How does Shilpa accessorize the outfit?

Shilpa Shetty accessorised with stunning ear cuffs and white finger rings that perfectly complemented the fusion design of the saree. Her hair was bunched up into a ponytail with a simple center divide, lending a casual appeal to the whole look. While the combo was great on its own, the makeup was matte-finished.

Shilpa looked amazing in this lovely saree, proving once again why she is a fashion star. Her ability to pull off this fusion saree combo with grace and composure is quite amazing, and she has established herself as a fashion trendsetter.

