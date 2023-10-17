Shilpa Shetty's blood red spaghetti top with elegant draped skirt is too ALLURING to handle

Since its humble origins in the 1990s fashion industry, spaghetti strap shirts have gone a long way. They were mostly seen in slip dresses back then, expressing a basic yet exquisite elegance. However, when fashion trends change, so does the adaptability of these tiny straps. Take a hint from Shilpa Shetty, who recently gave a spaghetti top and skirt outfit a traditional touch.

The unusual aspect of her clothing drew our attention. The ensemble gave a sense of sensuality and refinement with a delicate lace trimming hem and a deep neckline. It only goes to show that spaghetti strap tops have evolved beyond their basic roots and can now be worn in an infinite number of ways, making them a must-have in every fashionista's closet.

Shilpa Shetty’s red embroidered top with a stunning draped skirt

Shilpa Shetty was seen wearing a gorgeous red spaghetti-strapped top. This eye-catching outfit had a scoop neckline that emphasized her collarbones brilliantly. Not only that but the top was embellished with gorgeous needlework, providing a sense of beauty and class. The V-shaped cut at the hem gave it a new and stylish touch, making it even more unusual. Not to mention the zigzag stitching with golden gota work that graced the hemline, giving shine and splendor.

Shilpa Shetty wore a stunning red spaghetti-strapped blouse with a stunningly flowing skirt. The front of the skirt had a lot of gathers, which gave it a lively and voluminous look, while the side view had interesting drapes that provided an extra element of intrigue. Despite the extra flair, Shilpa's long physique carried the outfit elegantly, eliminating any bulkiness.

She also included a stunning cape twist for added charm. This cape look has been seen in many other actresses before Shilpa, but she truly made it her own. The cape was embellished with gorgeous gold embroidery that mirrored the zigzag hem of the top, pulling the entire outfit together harmonically and dazzlingly.

Hair, makeup, and accessories

Her hairstyle was flawless, with loose waves and a chic side split that added a touch of easy charm. Her makeup was similarly striking, with a strong black smokey eye that provided a touch of drama and a subdued tone pink lipstick that highlighted her inherent beauty.

Shilpa added a dash of traditional elegance to the modern attire by accessorizing her ears with statement-making huge chandbali jhumkas. She finished the outfit with golden heels, which added a touch of refinement while also providing a dash of glitter from head to toe. Shilpa Shetty's excellent style and attention to detail are sure to draw heads.

