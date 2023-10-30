Shilpa Shetty's vibrant red gharara set with a captivating cape is made for your first Karva Chauth

There's no doubt Shilpa Shetty understands how to flaunt a tiny form with ease. The Bollywood beauty is frequently seen wearing a traditional saree, and she looks lovely! incredibly not hidden that the saree flatters her like nothing else, and her long torso is one of the reasons.

Shilpa Shetty was recently photographed in town, and she did not sport her normal saree this time! This Bollywood queen has stunned us all with yet another breathtaking but traditional outfit. We are excited to decode and tell you what she was wearing!

Shilpa Shetty’s drop dead gorgeous gharara

The Sukhee actress recently wore a stunning traditional dress that would take your attention out there! Because this was not a modernized saree. The Nikamma actress wore a stunning gharara, and she looked like a vision! She elevated her style game by pairing her gharara with a leaf neckline top.

The top was embellished with elaborate threadwork and sequins, lending a glamorous touch to the ensemble. The flounce of the Hungama 2 actress’ gharara flowed beautifully as she strutted her thing, impressing us with her gorgeous yet traditional style.

The Apne actress tied her translucent dupatta across her right shoulder, giving a lovely draped effect reminiscent of a saree. The border of the dupatta was embellished with glittering embellishments, providing a sense of sparkle and glamor to the whole appearance.

The Life in a… Metro actress just elevated her look with a gorgeous cloak draped gently over her shoulders. This thin net cape is a piece of art, with gorgeous flower embroidery and captivating mirror work.

More about the look…

This Bollywood beauty understood how to dress up her style with the right accessories. Shilpa began with a touch of elegance on her head, as a teardrop-shaped Maang tikka elegantly enhanced her features. Coming down to her neck, she finished the look with a complementing choker that lent an air of royalty to her suit.

The Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar actress’ hands were also decked with a stack of bangles, oozing beauty and heritage. Not to mention the ring that graced her fingers, providing a touch of shine and class. Shilpa's eye for detail with accessories was admirable.

Shilpa chose a basic yet gorgeous hairdo to keep it stylish and easy. Her gorgeous locks were fashioned in loose curls, lending her an attractive and glamorous appearance. Her hair, with a middle split, elegantly framed her face, giving a touch of refinement.

Let's talk about her makeup game now! Shilpa used a matte finish base to get a beautiful look. To enhance the glam level, she used a rich red lipstick that gave a punch of color and tied the whole look together.

Have you fallen in love with this modernized gharara outfit with a stunning cape twist? Share your opinions in the comments section below, and let us know if this ensemble captivated you.

