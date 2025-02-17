Shloka Ambani turns casual look into high-fashion statement with Hermes bag, white top and Rs 39K blue jeans

The elder Ambani bahu, Shloka, has a penchant for minimal fashion, always captivating us with her simplicity. While we’ve admired her in elegant gowns and lehengas, today we’re taking a closer look at her effortlessly chic casual style. Spotted out with her kids, she opted for a flowy white top paired with trendy jeans, exuding understated elegance.

For her day out, Shloka Ambani embraced Western aesthetics with the Arabella embroidery flutter-sleeve tank top from Sea, New York. The flowy silhouette, ending at her waist, featured delicate cut-out patterns around the neckline and sleeves, along with wrap lining details at the front—perfect for an easy, breezy vibe. The round neckline added a modest touch, while the loose sleeves made the ensemble ideal for a relaxed daytime outing.

When it’s the Ambani Bahu in the frame, even simple fashion makes a statement. Instead of opting for regular jeans, she paired her white top with the Payton jeans from the same brand, carrying a price tag of Rs 39,033. Featuring a wide-leg silhouette and a high-waist fit, the real showstopper was the intricate bird details adorning the denim.

Shloka is the epitome of natural beauty, always captivating us with her effortless charm. Skipping heavy makeup, she embraced a no-makeup look with just a glossy lip balm, adding a hydrating and flawless touch. For jewelry, she chose white hoop earrings, while her wrist was adorned with stacked bracelets and a watch. As for accessories, she carried a Hermes Kelly bag in her arms, complete with a convenient hand strap.

The style icon left her hair loose, cascading below her shoulders in a middle parting. Adding to the effortless charm, she completed her look with Oran sandals worth Rs 69,399, seamlessly blending comfort with style and turning her ensemble into a major fashion inspiration.

Shloka Ambani's style philosophy is all about “keeping it simple yet classy.” Her outfit was undeniably minimal, but the thoughtful detailing made it perfect for effortlessly turning heads. All it takes is an eye for the right styling—something she has mastered.