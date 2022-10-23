Shraddha Arya's silk golden potli bag brightened up her ethnic look at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash; PICS

The auspicious festival of Diwali is just around the corner, and like everyone, the entertainment fraternity has also started celebrating the occasion. Ahead of this auspicious day, celebrities have been spotted celebrating the week-long festivities prior to the arrival of the festival. There have been Diwali bashes hosted by many popular personalities in tinsel town and celebrities are seen attending different celebrations every day. The renowned filmmaker producer Ekta Kapoor hosted a grand Diwali bash on October 22 which was attended by many celebs from the Television industry and one among which was actress Kundali Bhagya's actress Shraddha Arya. Shraddha Arya's ethnic look:

Putting up her best fashion foot forward, Shraddha Arya decked up in a golden white Kanjivaram saree as she attended the event. The actress draped her six yard on a golden sleeveless blouse and looked nothing less than a regal queen. The Kundali Bhagya actress accessorised her look with golden statement earrings and gold Kada. What brightened up her ethnic look was her silk embroidered festive ready potli bag that she chose to carry with her outfit. Keeping up with the ongoing craze of stylish handbags, Shraddha left to stone unturned to hop on the trend and aced her look effortlessly. The potli added the much-needed glam factor to her traditional look and the actress flaunted her million-dollar smile as she posed for the paparazzi. Take a look at her PICS:

Celebs who marked their gracious presence at Ekta Kapoor's grand Diwali bash were Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora Dhoopar, Shabir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul, Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava, Surbhi Jyoti, Asha Negi, Karishma Tanna, Varun Bangera, Pratik Sehajpal and others. Shraddha Arya's personal life: Shraddha Arya left everyone surprised by announcing her wedding with Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. They met through a common friend, and after they distanced themselves from each other, the duo realised their feelings for each other. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16. Shraddha Arya's professional commitments: Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The Kundali Bhagya actress shared the big news by posting a photo of a handwritten note from filmmaker Karan Johar and a golden stamp with Karan’s signature.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Arya shares a video of her and husband Rahul Nagal gorging a scrumptious dessert