Shraddha Kapoor aced her beauty in brown look in a tank top and trousers; Yay or Nay?

You need to learn to love vibrant neon hues said no one ever. Neutral tones are just as hot and glam so much so that people say never back right now, we will do just that to find the best inspiration. Our present looks satisfying and stunning, Shraddha Kapoor just flexed a stylish look, and it's wrought with a classy appeal. The Saaho actress is a paragon of mess-free, fashionable, and to-the-point dressing, so be certain there will be no fugly outfits you will have to meet, her style archives are now yours to explore.



Shraddha made a strong case with her latest OOTD. Spotted all chic, she proved it's unjust for this colour combo to ever go out of style. The 35-year-old was seen in a hazelnut-hued tank top which was tucked in and clubbed with high-waisted sand brown trousers. Denim isn't the only one to have staying power, an edgy trousers are just as great bets. The flared and comfy fit not only gives a contemporary twist but also contributes effortlessly to a sweat-free and spiffy look.