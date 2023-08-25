Shraddha Kapoor aces 2 fashion-forward looks in jeans and crop tops

When it comes to setting trends and making a statement in the fashion world, Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor is a name that consistently comes to mind. The versatile actress has managed to captivate hearts not only with her acting prowess but also with her impeccable sense of style. Recently, she turned heads by showcasing two remarkable denim-infused looks that brilliantly blend comfort and fashion.

From elegant crop tops to classic denims, the Luv Ka The End actress effortlessly showcased her fashion-forward choices, leaving fashion enthusiasts and fans in awe. So, what are we waiting for? Let’s take a closer look at her super stylish outfit.

Shraddha Kapoor looked stylish in a black crop top paired with denims

In one of her show-stopping appearances, The Ek Villian actress effortlessly paired a sleeveless black slip crop top with thin straps, sporting a square cut and plunging neckline. Sourced from LNA Clothing, the crop top exuded a mix of edginess and sophistication. However, it was the Stree actress’ perfect pairing with straight-cut dark blue denim jeans from Blue Brew that truly elevated the ensemble. The jeans, featuring distinct brown pockets, added a subtle touch of contrast, creating a dynamic visual appeal.

The Ok Jaanu actress’ keen attention to detail was further highlighted by her choice of accessories. With a Stella McCartney Black/Havana Frayme Bag valued at an impressive Rs. 1,32,496, she showcased a blend of luxury and trendiness. the Street Dancer 3D actress’ short hair, styled in loose waves, exuded a sense of casual chic, while her subtle makeup, accentuated by a pink lipstick, harmonized flawlessly with the overall look.

Shraddha Kapoor looked classy in an all-denim outfit from Saaksha & Kinni

For her second striking appearance, The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress channeled an all-denim extravaganza that showcased her innate fashion sense. Styled by Namrata Deepak, the Saaho actress adorned a Saaksha & Kinni creation that comprised a dark blue Square Cut Denim Bustier. The wide-strapped bustier, featuring a plunging neckline, perfectly complemented the Tri-color Patchwork wide-legged Denim Jeans, creating an ensemble that radiated confidence and elegance.

The attention to detail was evident in every element of the outfit, including the choice of accessories. the Baaghi actress’ selection of gold earrings and matching bracelets added a touch of classic glamour to the contemporary look. Loose waves in her hair, coupled with a well-executed makeup scheme, featuring smokey eyeshadow and nude lipstick, rounded off the look with finesse.

Kapoor’s recent appearances have once again underscored her fashion-forward choices and impeccable styling. With two diverse yet equally captivating denim-laden looks paired with chic crop tops, the talented Rock On 2 actress has showcased her ability to effortlessly blend comfort and glamour. The Aashiqui 2 actress’ attention to detail, choice of accessories, and expertly executed hair and makeup looks reflect her commitment to presenting a complete and well-thought-out ensemble. So, which one of these looks is your favorite? Would you like to recreate them? Share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments section below.

