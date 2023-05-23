Shraddha Kapoor beats the Mumbai heat with her classy all-white ethnic attire; See PICS

Shraddha Kapoor has been making the headlines for her role as Nisha Malhotra in the recent movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, with Ranbir Kapoor. But that’s not all. She has recently been spotted in Mumbai in a cute ethnic outfit and the photos are making her fans fall in love with her, all over again.

Shraddha Kapoor looked gorgeous in a white suit

The paparazzi captured Shraddha Kapoor’s pictures as she stepped out in the city looking her usual best. She was wearing a gorgeous white cotton suit with intricate embroidery. The kurta had delicate lacework while the pure white suit was paired with a Mulmul heavily embroidered dupatta. She paired it with Gen Z-approved minimalistic hoops, a natural no-makeup look, a basic kolhapuri chappal, and of course, her insanely adorable haircut. This was undoubtedly the perfect choice for a casual summer afternoon laden with Mumbai heat, wasn’t it?

Do you want this suit in your wardrobe? Well, you can now recreate Shraddha Kapoor’s summery look easily as this ethnic beauty is from Gulabi Dori, a well-known ethnic label from Jaipur. This all-white ensemble donned by Kapoor is priced at Rs. 6,500.

If you have any plans on re-creating this look, you can opt for a simple white Kurta, and pair it up with a matching dupatta and pants. To beat the Summer heat, it is advisable to choose cotton clothing and don flared pants like palazzos. In terms of color, you can mix and match with your Kurta.

Fans Showered Shraddha Kapoor With Love

Once these pictures made their way to social media, Shraddha’s ardent fans went berserk and rushed to shower her with their love in the comments section. Some of them complimented her hair and fashion choices while the others were simply obsessed with her incomparable smile.

Some fans also talked about the fact that they are beyond excited to see Shraddha Kapoor in her upcoming movie called Most Wanted with Rana Daggubati. They are excited to see this movie which is set to be a jam-packed action thriller.

So, what do you think about this outfit worn by Shraddha Kapoor? Are you falling in love with her all over again? Comment below to let us know your views.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Take summer inspiration from these 5 easy breezy kurta sets in Sara Ali Khan’s closet