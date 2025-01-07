Shraddha Kapoor brings a fresh take to denim-on-denim with relaxed fits and a no-makeup glow

When it comes to rocking the casual look, Shraddha Kapoor has unmatchable energy. She has always been an advocate of minimal fashion, and with all her appearances, she has been living up to it. Recently, she had a fun time with her close ones, looking all chic and cool in a denim-on-denim outfit—just the perfect look for a not-so-overdressed appearance. Let’s break down her fit.

Shraddha Kapoor once again gave us a casual look to recreate. In her latest appearance, she wore a three-piece outfit consisting of a jacket, jeans, and a T-shirt. The light-colored denim jacket, featuring a collared, full-sleeve design, was layered over a simple white T-shirt. The jacket included front pockets and had an oversized fit, adding a relaxed charm to her appearance. Additionally, the white T-shirt was casually tucked into the bottoms.

The actress styled her look with jeans that matched her jacket. They were high-waisted with a loose fit, perfectly blending fashion and comfort. Her choice of jeans is the right pick to elevate your everyday style and can also be worn for outings. All you have to do is style it right—just like Shraddha Kapoor.

The Stree 2 actress accessorized her outing look with a multi-layered neckpiece. It was simple enough to add a touch of femininity to her appearance. To flaunt her natural skin, the actress opted for a no-makeup look, which highlighted her flawless and glowing complexion, hinting at a well-followed hydrating routine.

Moreover, she kept her hair open, styling it casually with a side partition, which brought focus to her facial features. As a final touch, the actress opted for off-white footwear that seamlessly tied her whole look together.

Girls! If you’re planning a casual hangout with your friends or visiting college, this Shraddha Kapoor-inspired denim-on-denim look can give you the perfect fit check. You can also style it smartly with minimal accessories like hoop earrings and a delicate neckpiece. And finally, just put on the right footwear depending on your comfort, and you’re all set to roll.

So, tell us, how would you like to style this outfit? Comment below!

