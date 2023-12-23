Shraddha Kapoor brings back tweed print in classy crop top and pencil skirt set with a black cropped blazer

Shraddha Kapoor is a name that is frequently linked to effortless beauty, unquestionable charm, and fashion-forward ensembles. The actress from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, dressed in the Amelia Tweed Set by Sau Lee, lived up to this reputation with a recent fashion revelation, emerging as a model of timeless elegance. Captured in a series of enchanting glimpses shared by her stylist, Namrata Deepak, this charismatic ensemble visibly redefines sophistication, and we can not stop talking about it.

So, without further ado, let’s delve into the details of Shraddha Kapoor’s sartorial triumph that not only captivated attention but also set a new standard for chic couture. Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in.

Shraddha Kapoor looked fashionably fabulous in a classy co-ord set

The beautiful Half Girlfriend actress recently wore a classy black and multicolored crop top and pencil midi skirt co-ord set, made with a super classy tweed print. This set, called the Amelia Tweed Set from Sau Lee, featured a short square-necked tweed sleeveless crop top with broad straps along with a super hot, deep, and plunging neckline. The talented Baaghi 3 actress further chose to pair this with a matching pencil midi skirt with a super sexy thigh-high back slit. This undoubtedly added a layer of sultriness to her beyond-classy ensemble. This co-ord set, worth Rs. 36,600, definitely suits the diva like a proper charm.

But it doesn’t end there, as the Saaho actress also chose to layer the top with a black-colored oversized tuxedo-style cropped blazer called Indya, from Sau Lee as well. This classy blazer, worth Rs. 31,900, is detailed with crisp satin lapels, classy pocket trims, and lightly padded shoulders for an oversized silhouette and a timeless yet formal appeal. It’s quite safe to say that this totally elevated the outfit with an avant-garde aesthetic. Further, the Stree actress also chose to complete her outfit with black knee-length boots, which gave a harmonious appeal to her classy and sassy ensemble. We love this!

Shraddha Kapoor’s hairstyle, accessories, and makeup look were also perfect

Furthermore, the classy Aashiqui 2 wisely chose to go for a no-accessory look to make sure that the attention remains focused on her super deserving fashion-forward ensemble. This move undoubtedly paid off. But even she couldn’t resist the shiny midnight black Mirai Clutch from EENA, worth Rs. 10,800. This classy bag showcased ethereal embroidery with a beyond-splendid display of shimmery crystals. It undoubtedly complements the diva’s look while also adding to its overall allure. We’re legit obsessed with her choices.

Meanwhile, the Street Dancer 3D actress’ makeup look, which included perfectly shaped eyebrows, mascara-filled eyelashes, subtle eyeshadow, perfectly applied eyeliner, strategically placed highlighter, rosy cheeks, and the perfect nude-colored lipstick, all visibly contributed to the overall appeal of the ABCD 2 actress's appearance. On the other hand, the Haseena Parkar actress’ decision to let her wavy dark tresses cascade freely was absolutely on point, as it effortlessly enhanced the outfit’s overall appeal. So, are you feeling inspired to add some tweed to your wardrobe?

It’s quite safe to say that this fashion icon will continue to redefine elegance, leaving a lasting imprint on the ever-evolving landscape of haute couture. But what did you think of her outfit? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

