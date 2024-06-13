Shraddha Kapoor effortlessly combines power dressing, florals, and crochet trends in a way only she can pull off

Shraddha Kapoor may not grace events as often as her peers, but when she does, it's a moment that fashion enthusiasts cherish. Her outfit choices and Instagram posts are delightful treats for her fans. Known for her charming personality, she doesn’t just follow trends- she sets them with flair.

Shraddha Kapoor creates her own statement by mixing different trends in a way only she can pull off. The diva recently showcased her unique style by seamlessly merging three different trends: power dressing, florals, and crochet. Let’s decode her latest look and you might also become a Shraddha Kapoor fan if you aren’t yet!

Shraddha Kapoor’s latest look

The power dressing trend has been huge in Bollywood recently and Shraddha Kapoor also opted for the trend blending with two other popular trends. In her latest look, the actress went for a pink pantsuit. It consisted of a full-sleeve blazer having notch lapels, pockets, and intricate floral prints in the shades of pink, green, and yellow.

The blazer’s front button closure added a touch of sophistication while also offering a glimpse of her brown crochet bralette underneath, adding a hint of appeal to the ensemble.

Matching the floral theme of the blazer, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress paired it with pink pants adorned with similar floral prints. The coordinated look showcased her fashion sensibilities and also her skill in combining trends and making her own statement.

Shraddha Kapoor’s accessories and glam

For accessories, the actress opted for golden earrings, and for make-up, Shraddha chose classic make-up featuring smokey eyes. She balanced her eyes with blushed cheeks adding a natural flush to her face which gave a fresh touch to her look.

For her lips, the Ek Villain actress chose soft pink lipstick that complemented her pantsuit and dramatic eye makeup. She rounded off her look with side parted open hair.

The way Shraddha Kapoor effortlessly mixes and matches trends building her fashion statement, it makes her one of the most popular fashion icons. So, as she goes on to dazzle both the celluloid and the fashion world, Shraddha surely is a symbol of beauty and motivation for all fashion lovers out there.

