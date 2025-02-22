Shraddha Kapoor enjoys pani puri in ₹1.45 lakh sharara, proving that wedding fashion can be fun and fuss-free

When it comes to one of the cutest B-town ladies, it's none other than Shraddha Kapoor, capturing our hearts with her adorable moments and stylish statements. Enjoying the wedding season and savoring the taste of pani puri, the actress shared a glimpse of herself dressed in a beautifully designed golden sharara set. Sounds interesting, doesn’t it? Let’s dive into the details!

Attending a wedding function, Shraddha Kapoor gave us yet another fashion moment to adore. The golden sharara set, designed by the renowned Anita Dongre, came with a price tag of Rs 1,45,000. This contemporary ensemble featured a timeless silhouette with a modern twist. The designer curated this outfit using gota patti, zari, sequins, and intricate threadwork, blending them seamlessly into trendy spaghetti straps and an asymmetrical top that created a high-low effect.

Keeping it both comfortable and stylish, the intricately designed top was paired with a loose and lightweight sharara in the same color. This sharara set effortlessly checks all the boxes for the perfect wedding guest ensemble and can be styled to complement your signature charm.

To add a touch of glamour, she adorned her neck with an embellished choker necklace featuring a dangling element. Her ears sparkled with stud earrings, and her wrists jingled with traditional bangles.

Her makeup was absolutely stunning. A radiant base enhanced her mesmerizing glow. She added allure and drama with black smokey eyeshadow and long lashes, while a soft blush accentuated her cheekbones. Her lips were painted in a subtle nude shade.

Her hairstyle was on point, with short front strands framing her face and long tresses cascading over her shoulders.

So, if you want to channel Shraddha Kapoor’s look at a wedding function, make sure to strike the perfect balance between comfort and elegance. The right outfit, jewelry, and makeup are all you need—trust us, and you’ll be enjoying pani puri while turning heads!