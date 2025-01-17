Shraddha Kapoor gets us hooked on her street-style game in varsity jacket and denim jeans at the airport

Shraddha Kapoor is known for her effortless style and her recent airport look is proof. She can even make casual outfits look super chic. The actress was spotted at the airport giving off major street-style vibes with her cool jacket and jeans combo. Let’s break down her look.

Shraddha Kapoor was captured at the airport recently, and her chic street style was fashionably brilliant. The actress complemented her appearance with a maroon varsity jacket. The jacket, embellished with cool patches, cuffed collars and contrasting borders, gave a sporty touch to her ensemble.

To avoid overshadowing the jacket, she wore a plain white shirt underneath. This sound dress code was followed by light blue jeans which made her look at ease and fashionable at the same time.

Now let’s talk about accessories, Shraddha knew exactly how to make this look even more iconic. She slipped into white sneakers, the perfect go-to footwear for that laid-back look. But that was not all, she carried a Bottega Veneta bag in her hand to add a little luxury to the mix. She threw in some golden hoops and gave us an accessory game that was on fire.

Her beauty game was equally strong. Her make-up was minimal yet captivating. Her matte finish skin, sleek eyeliner, fluttery lashes and nude pink lips made for a flawless beauty look. To finish it off, she styled her hair in soft waves, letting her tresses flow naturally and uncomfortably.

Shraddha Kapoor's clothes are perfect for various casual instances. You can have it on for a low-key trip (by air or road). And it's also an asset for relaxed casual outings like going for a coffee with friends and running errands. This style suits well for weekend outings, open-air parties, and, of course, a nice shopping day. The classy yet comfortable look is best for any informal but trendy occasion.

