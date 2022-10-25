Shraddha Kapoor in a Gopi Vaid lehenga is all the light and love we need this Diwali; Yay or Nay?

We all know Diwali is a big, glam affair. With today and tomorrow left, there certainly would be no room for simple looks to rule. Well, the past week for Bollywood celebrities was hectic with a streak of night parties. Lehengas, sequin sarees, dhoti pants, and there were lots of saucy looks that proved to be hits. And even the hardest-to-please would love to have some of these in their closets. Like the one that actress Shraddha Kapoor donned over the weekend. Hers definitely is at the fashionable point of desi style.

We've set eyes on this three-piece beauty for it is every bit as tantalising as an ensemble can be. Colours are bright and look festive like the one that could be your chosen one for weddings too. The magic of this ethnic attire doesn't stop at just colours, there are fabrics and patterns that are all star-worthy. The star leaned into the fabulous joys of dolling up in a Gopi Vaid's creation. Crafted brightly and perfectly with tussar silk for the blouse and lehenga and organza for the dupatta, she looked regal.

Styled by Namrata Deepak, the diva donned the Liba set which costs approximately Rs.65,500. Its sleeveless blouse featured a plunging neckline, silver foil work designed into triangles, and also adorned with gold embroidery for multiple designs. The 35-year-old's age-cropped blouse was clubbed with a sheer dupatta and lehenga with a scalloped hem, all together that offered over-the-top shine and statement. This look was further on point with a studded choker from Anmol Jewellers.

Shraddha's hair was tied into a sleek and high ponytail. For makeup, pink lipstick with oodles of gloss, mascara, and a bindi rounded up her look. Seen evidently, an orange lipstick didn't make it to the look. It could brighten up your look and may look overdone. So, go easy and pretty as seen in these pictures. Going into a beautifully-festive look needn't stay limited to just these, expand it with stilettos, juttis, or kolhapuris and a golden sling bag and that's why you step out fabulously as ever.