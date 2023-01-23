Shraddha Kapoor in a Self-Portrait black dress shows how to meet party glamour in an instant

Black lovin'. Who is ready for a new dress? Known as the greatest and timeless hue seen often as a story-changer for good, a black dress just got chosen by Shraddha Kapoor today. A dress that could call the party to the table, you know how? It has the famous cut-out aesthetic which outlasts all fashion trends and will pass on year after year. Feel the fun and glamour with the breakdown of the Bollywood actress's latest look. Met a mood-ruiner of a dress? Here's the one that gets a trophy from us.



Why and how? Would you not consider it as the most eligible pick for a date? We approve. Skip the oldies and get this newbie for your next outing. For the trailer launch of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the movie stars were dressed in casual outfits. Shraddha donned a Self-Portrait perfection which can be bought for Rs. 46,999.

This wear and keep-kind of dress does talk about bell sleeves, a bow-based bodice, a bare-some-skin detail, and ribbed knit detail that seals it off. Made from viscose to polyamide and elastane, this midi dress doesn't check the box of a maximum-drama provider. It's pretty simple and does look like the one to show you how to be out with the boring and replace it with this new charmer.