Shraddha Kapoor in a Self-Portrait black dress shows how to meet party glamour in an instant
Back to black, back to the best! Shraddha Kapoor's recent picture and her #ootd looks like our heart in a frame. Check out this story for all details.
Black lovin'. Who is ready for a new dress? Known as the greatest and timeless hue seen often as a story-changer for good, a black dress just got chosen by Shraddha Kapoor today. A dress that could call the party to the table, you know how? It has the famous cut-out aesthetic which outlasts all fashion trends and will pass on year after year. Feel the fun and glamour with the breakdown of the Bollywood actress's latest look. Met a mood-ruiner of a dress? Here's the one that gets a trophy from us.
Why and how? Would you not consider it as the most eligible pick for a date? We approve. Skip the oldies and get this newbie for your next outing. For the trailer launch of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the movie stars were dressed in casual outfits. Shraddha donned a Self-Portrait perfection which can be bought for Rs. 46,999.
This wear and keep-kind of dress does talk about bell sleeves, a bow-based bodice, a bare-some-skin detail, and ribbed knit detail that seals it off. Made from viscose to polyamide and elastane, this midi dress doesn't check the box of a maximum-drama provider. It's pretty simple and does look like the one to show you how to be out with the boring and replace it with this new charmer.
Available right now to the world via shopping websites, go for this long-sleeved dress and style on with rings, hoop earrings and tie-up stilettos. On accessories, silver and gold here are seen as the best distraction from the hard-hitting monotone overdose. The 35-year-old's makeup was glossy and isn't it true that eyeliner is something to trust? Her side-parted wavy hairdo and the glow on her skin prove this look is purely gorgeous.
Can you rate her look on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH)
