Shraddha Kapoor in a spaghetti top and trousers shows a chic black outfit is simply the best; Yay or Nay?

Whether you're team cosy or bare-that-skin-free, the fact of the matter is that strappy outfits are back into the spotlight. To help you think in the right direction, black is the hue you can first look at, guaranteed to never look outdated, fun to style, and a legitimate statement-maker. In the truest sense of the word, a black outfit can bring it all together. We have some good news for you, you can make glam like Shraddha Kapoor in an all-black outfit. Looks like one dig through your closet is all you need to find what you need to build this look.

When it comes to black offerings, you know and we know the sky's the limit. Also, it's never enough. Nothing short of a vibe always, the Saaho actress was photographed outside a restaurant recently dressed in a plain spaghetti top and straight-fit trousers to go with it.

Its fit serves comfort and a classy appeal. Two good reasons to make these pants your new go-to. Just saying it has side pockets as well and can define the best team of an outfit to you even after you pair it up with various coloured tops, styling options are plentiful, now that sounds safe, isn't it? Will you now change up your everyday jacket look when it isn't too cold outside? As you can see it can build the easiest avenue for a non-boring look that's chic and nothing less.