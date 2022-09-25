Shraddha Kapoor in Alexander Wang's fringed cropped jacket put a candylicious spin on a casual look

There's no agreeing that one jacket suffices now. The dawn of autumn got us a bit closer to jackets, are we wrong? Have you been facing a sense of ennui while hoarding up or while repeating your favourite black jacket? We've most certainly gotten to the grips of how to style jackets but is it enough? Does it read fun? Some of us have lots of going out to do, so a little change in glam can be our new way of life. Let us give a trophy for this cute inspiration by Shraddha Kapoor and Namrata Deepak already.

Barbiecore is a thing, pink is a thing. If your admiration for this hue isn't fading, get ready for a flawless fashion flash. Rather than simply sticking to that one jacket and keeping your style typical and guessable as always, how about you find some love in fringes? The Saaho actress found hers in an Alexander Wang single-breasted jacket.

It gets right in the department of how to shine and who needs a top anymore? This cropped jacket will make you forget the former. This is right on how you can swap your regular casual outfit for this one. It looks warm and modish too as though all our requirements have been met in an instant.