Shraddha Kapoor in Jet Gems and Anmol jewellery has our hearts for sparkly reasons

Thoroughly satin, thoroughly slaying. Shraddha Kapoor cannot keep calm with glam and glow. She tempted us with some yesterday, but our hearts don't seem to be big enough to admire both her outfits for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar movie promotions. We don't disagree that sarees and dresses do plant hope frequently to change our style's chemistry in towering up contemporary and stunning looks. But, at times, you just want to shut out non-positively-impacting and eccentric colours that can do no rights, just wrongs.

Shraddha's look was very blue and we loved her ethnic look until we spotted her knee-length western dress that knew almost nothing about perfection. Triple colours surely didn't look like a good start at how we want to look at spring. Contrary to this, her saree came as chic. We like the aqua and that isn't the little, but everything we need to blu-ew our minds from engagement celebrations to sangeet and reception nights. Look at how many style contracts you can sign with just one attire.

Shraddha Kapoor’s chic ethnic look in blue

Goals to dole out the good. While the details of the diva's saree weren't disclosed by the fashion stylist, we found a close enough and affordable option from Aynaa which costs Rs. 2,000. Let the punch of shimmer be noticed, please? Shraddha's saree was teamed with a sleeveless and cropped monotone blouse.

Namrata Deepak fused shine into the 35-year-old's look with a choker from Jet Gems and bangles from Anmol. Studded glory, indeed. Shraddha looked too beautiful with her makeup and hairdo. Her team Shraddha Naik and Nikita Menon created a glowy and wavy look. A subtle shade of pink gleamed with a dose of gloss, her eyelids glittered up and eyelashes looked woke. Her hairdo featured waves.

