Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt: 5 Celeb-chosen Anarkalis that set the tone for Republic Day

Team Tricolour Forever. With a parade, cultural performances, and fireworks in sight, there could be a special something we need to be a part of and celebrate it. Happy faces, heartily full tummies courtesy food and sweets and ethnic ensembles. A Republic Day dream could end on a good outfit note. Hint: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan loves a certain ethnic ensemble and it was only recently that we saw how she glowed in green. This edit is yours and you know we give you the good. Anarkali sets are gradually reserving spots in our hearts and these are true stories based on Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt's looks.

Bollywood divas show how to paint your day bright in ethnic ensembles

Shraddha Kapoor When the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress wears saffron, we follow. Swoon on over her three-piece Anarkali suit from Devnaagri. Designed from a cotton silk blend, her midi kurta featured Dori embroidered cutwork sleeves and also looked radiant with palazzo and an organza dupatta. Style your #OOTD with kolhapuri heels, jhumkas and bangles.

Katrina Kaif Pristine white with a chance of allure. Here it is and how lovely! The Phone Bhoot actress dolled up in a Manish Malhotra two-piece and embroidered Anarkali with scallop hemmed sleeves and a dupatta back in the day. Her can't-beat-classics bunch of accessories such as juttis, necklace and jhumkas were top-tier and fully desi.

A recap on Republic Day sounds much-needed? To give you one of the January style lessons from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement night, Katrina looked heavenly in a Ritika Mirchandani geometric high-low Anarkali which was sheer and had the cute benefit of a scalloped hem. It was worn along with wide-leg bottoms and accessorised with tiered chaandbalis and Fizzy Goblet juttis.

Deepika Padukone See all the blue, see all the compliments already, see the winter look. One of her go-to fashion designer's creations, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the Pathaan actress looked regal in an Anarkali intricately adorned with heavy gold embroidery. She completed her graceful look with a pair of chaandbali earrings.

Alia Bhatt What next? Green, blue and lots of head turns. A picture feast can now commence as you own a Nidhi Tholia creation. The RRR actress was a mesmerising beauty clad in a maxi-length kurta with gold embroidery and a bandhani printed dupatta. A gajra and tear-drop earrings are foolproof tips to treat this look further.