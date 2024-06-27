Shraddha Kapoor looks smoking hot in her latest sizzling red gown, making us sing 'fashion ki queen bas Tum hi ho'

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is back with her blockbuster film Stree’s sequel. The film’s promotions are due to start soon, and here is Shraddha, already hitting headlines for her promotional outfits. On June 26, her stylist Namrata Deepak teased her fans with pictures of one of Shraddha’s promotional outfits, and it has left us anticipating more!

If you take a closer look at Shraddha Kapoor’s outfits you will find that one of the best things about her fashion choices is their simplicity. She often chooses outfits that are elegant and not too flashy and her latest outfit is also in the same vein. Let’s take a closer look at it.

Shraddha Kapoor’s latest outfit

Even before the promotions begin, Shraddha Kapoor already has our attention with her stunning fashion choices. For the special occasion, the Stree actress picked a breathtaking gown crafted from luxurious satin fabric. The gown featured a beautiful sweetheart neckline, which highlighted her collarbones and double straps which provided a stylish and modern look to the outfit, making it even more striking.

The gown had floor length hem, making it look regal while the thigh-high slit added a hint of boldness and glamour. The combination of these elements made her outfit look polished and chic.

Shraddha Kapoor’s red gown is perfect for upscale cocktail parties, formal dinners, date nights and holiday parties, especially like New Year and Christmas where the color red always stands out and is often the theme.

Shraddha Kapoor’s glam and accessories

To complement her gown, the Ek Villain actress opted for beautiful golden accessories. She wore a delicate bracelet, multiple finger rings and elegant earrings. These jewelry pieces added a touch of glamour to her already dazzling look.

Shraddha kept her make-up simple and classy, and opted for nude make-up, featuring nude lipstick, sleek eyeliner, and a nude shimmery eyeshadow. The cheeks were highlighted, giving a radiant glow. She styled her hair in side-parted curls, adding a soft and elegant finish to her overall look.

With her red gown, golden accessories, and flawless make-up,Shraddha Kapoor once again proved why she is a fashion icon. We and Shraddha’s fans are eagerly looking forward to more of her stunning looks as she continues the promotions for Stree 2.

