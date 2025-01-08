Shraddha Kapoor nails the casual cool look for her salon visit in a denim shirt paired with blue wide-leg pants

Shraddha Kapoor has again shown us how to ace that slightly breezy, chic look–at a salon this time! Whether it's a touch-up to your hair or you've gone for a full-fledged spa day, this style would be perfect for all occasions. Now, here’s why Shraddha's salon look is the all-time epitome of relaxed but chic while keeping the vibe totally cool.

Shraddha wore a classic denim button-down shirt, and it’s undoubtedly the ultimate casual must-have! With its cuffed sleeves and sharply tailored collar, the shirt strikes the ideal balance of casual and cool. It is a versatile piece in any closet that gives a modern twist when paired with her relaxed hiking pants to achieve major cool-girl status: it stays classic. The button-down shirt’s easy-going fit is just right for a salon day, letting you move freely while looking polished.

Complementing her look are these navy-blue trousers. These are not skin-tight skinny jeans; they are relaxed-fit pants that come with a wide leg at the hem, allowing maximum movement. The soft flowing fabric, with a tailored waist, makes this otherwise simple look complete with a touch of sophistication. The navy-blue hue adds bright color while complementing the shirt.

Shraddha's accessories are always low-key yet stylish. An understated, sporty white cap completes her appearance, perfect for a day at the salon but also fantastic for running errands or hanging out casually. Footwear-wise, she chooses white Converse sneakers, adding a street-style edge to the look. They are the ideal pair for spending time at the salon and taking an evening stroll because they are comfy and versatile.

But more importantly, Shraddha's brown Bottega Veneta bag is the pièce de resistance. This luxurious yet understated accessory elevates the entire look effortlessly. Shraddha's makeup was refreshingly minimal-just the right amount of radiant base and a subtle tint on the lips to complement her natural beauty. Her hair was short and open, worn in natural waves, embracing a carefree, effortless style that worked perfectly with the laid-back vibe of her outfit.

Shraddha Kapoor's latest casual look epitomizes how to blend comfort, simplicity, and class with a pinch of luxury. With the right mix of accessories and minimal make-up, you are ready to take on the day that has to offer!