Shraddha Kapoor isn't one to disappoint when it comes to her fashion moments, and her latest look is no exception. The actress recently turned heads at the screening of Munjya in a head-to-toe black ensemble that was equal parts effortless and chic.

It’s quite safe to say that the diva has managed to serve a masterclass on all things stunning and that has got us floored! We're obsessing over the details of Shraddha Kapoor’s latest outfit.

Keep reading to find out what made the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress’ outfit so on-point.

Shraddha Kapoor looked bewitching in head-to-toe black look:

The Stree actress always goes above and beyond to serve relatable fashion statements, and her recent all-black outfit totally proved this statement. The beyond-stylish look featured a chic black camisole-like sleeveless tank top with broad straps and a plunging circular neckline.

The form-fitting silhouette of the Saaho actress’ top also accentuated her curves. This simple yet stylish top, with a ruched look, proved that even basic picks can look stylish when they are styled right.

This stylish top was tucked into matching block formal pants that looked all things amazing. These high-waisted black trousers with a relaxed silhouette and flares at the bottom, were the right piece to pair with the top.

The pleated look with darts in the front also elevated the overall vibe and feel of the Half Girlfriend actress’ latest ensemble. The outfit was completed with matching black pumps with a peep-toe design.

This head-to-toe black ensemble is proof of the fact that basic and versatile outfits can also look exceptional. Simplicity is always amazing, and nobody can showcase this better than Shraddha Kapoor.

Her latest outfit was also the perfect example of work-to-play attire that can easily be styled up for business meetings and styled down for casual outfits.

Shraddha Kapoor’s minimalistic accessories and glam look:

Furthermore, the Chhichhore actress completed her ensemble with minimalistic gold accessories to give it that classic touch. This list included layered bracelets and matching rings. She also added small gold hoop earrings to the look. These perfectly merged with the ensemble’s vibe.

Shraddha also left her dark tresses open and styled them into soft and natural waves with a side parting.

Last but not least, let’s talk about Kapoor’s makeup look. She opted for a minimalistic glam with a radiant base, well-shaped eyebrows, a touch of blush on the cheeks, and glossy pink lips.

We love how this look subtly added some charm to the whole look. This ensemble was indeed, a head-to-toe example of simplistic perfection.

So, what did you think of Shraddha’s look? Share your thoughts with us through the comments section below.

