From captivating performances on screen to trendsetting looks off-screen, Shraddha Kapoor is a true Bollywood icon. The diva, who is reprising her role from the 2018 blockbuster Stree in its highly-anticipated sequel, Stree 2, consistently impresses with her fashion game. She knows just how to strike the perfect balance between effortless stylish and comfy.

Shraddha Kapoor's recent appearance at the success party for Munjya perfectly embodied this aesthetic. The red and blue-colored look served simplicity with a side of awesomeness. Let's just delve into the details of this stunning outfit and discover how you can incorporate the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress’ signature style into your own wardrobe.

Shraddha Kapoor’s simple and stylish outfit:

Shraddha Kapoor knows just how to make a very convincing mark with her supremely simplistic style statements. Even her latest look was no exception. After all, her stunning ensemble was the perfect example of simplistic sass.

The Stree actress’ outfit featured a sleeveless and form-fitting red tank top that hugged her curves at all the right places, accentuating them perfectly. The Half Girlfriend actress’ top had broad straps with a square-shaped plunging neckline, and it was all things super awesome.

This stylish top was tucked into blue-colored denim jeans with a high-waisted style. These comfortable jeans also had a rather relaxed silhouette with a dramatically flared and wide-legged design at the edges. They subtly elevated the overall vibe and feel of the Ek Villain actress’ latest ensemble.

Shraddha also completed her casual outfit with contrasting black sandals. They also merged well with the casual and chic aesthetic of the overall vibrant ensemble.

This actress’ latest look proved that simple looks can also be stunning, especially when they are styled well.

Shraddha Kapoor’s accessories and glam look:

Furthermore, Kapoor completed her ensemble with minimalistic gold accessories including a pretty gold chain with matching rings on her fingers. These perfectly merged with the stylish ensemble’s vibe, letting the rather chill ensemble take center stage.

Shraddha also chose to leave her dark tresses open and styled them into a naturally wavy hairstyle with a sleek side parting. This effortlessly elegant hairstyle framed her face to sheer perfection. She also allowed her tresses to cascade freely down her back and shoulders.

Last but not least, let’s talk about Kapoor’s makeup look. She kept the minimalistic theme going even with her glam look. For this, she went with a radiant base with well-shaped eyebrows, a touch of blush on the cheeks, and glossy pink lips. We love how this subtly added to the look.

So, what did you think of Shraddha Kapoor’s latest look? Please share your thoughts and opinions with us through the comments section.

