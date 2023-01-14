Shraddha Kapoor steps out in a stylish checkered shacket; Its AFFORDABLE price will leave you surprised

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor frequently makes stylish appearances in the city. The actress is often seen effortlessly acing minimalist looks, and can make even the most basic outfits look chic! Just recently, she posted a picture with her Luv Ka The End co-star Jannat Zubair, on Instagram. Both Shraddha and Jannat were spotted at the launch of a new restaurant last night. For the occasion, Shraddha opted for a checkered yellow-and-black shacket, and we couldn’t stop gushing over how trendy and chic she looked in it. The best part? The twill shacket is something we can also buy, and it won’t require us to break the bank! Shraddha Kapoor looks chic in a brushed twill shacket from H&M

Shraddha Kapoor wore H&M’s Brushed twill shacket for the launch of the restaurant last night. With yellow-and-black checkered print all over, it has press studs down the front and a few pockets. The full-sleeved shacket has a relaxed silhouette with low-dropped shoulders. The shacket costs Rs 2699, and is an absolute must-have for winters! Shraddha Kapoor styled the shacket over a high-neck solid black t-shirt dress and black stockings. She carried a matching black handbag with the outfit, and we think she rocked the casual chic outfit effortlessly! Shraddha Kapoor accessorized with black pointed toe stiletto pumps and left her tresses open. Her minimal makeup was on fleek, with soft smokey eyes and pink lips. In case you missed it, check out the pictures below!

What is a shacket? Just like the name suggests, a ‘shacket’ is the combination of an oversized shirt and a jacket, and makes for a chic layering piece, especially during fall. It can be paired over a jeans and t-shirt, or with a t-shirt dress, slip dress, etc. It looks like a shirt, but has a heavier material, making it a great option for winters. We love how Shraddha Kapoor styled the shacket, and her look from last night gets a huge thumbs up from us! Shraddha Kapoor shares a picture with Jannat Zubair Shraddha Kapoor posted the picture with Jannat Zubair and captioned it, “You na didn’t want to let go of our hug only Love you @jannatzubair29.” In the picture, Shraddha is seen hugging Jannat. Shraddha and Jannat worked together in the 2011 film Luv Ka The End. On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Stree 2, for which the actress will start shooting soon.

