Shraddha Kapoor's animal print Midnight Closet pajama set is totally cute and affordable; Check out its cost

Sunday sweetness overload! It's Monday, but we have all the time in the world for Sunday in the sunshine-form. Had you seen Shraddha Kapoor's latest look, this would be your favorite fashion subject for the day. To give you a detailed picture, we have this decode for you with pictures and words brought together. How do you define your weekend? We all have a thousand definitions. To name a few - to watch something on OTT and chill and to have tasteful food and some more of it. All in all, to find comfort and ease only into a happy holiday mood.

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress had a super fun Sunday with dogs, food, a co-ordinated pajama set, and more. Check out her photo feed to see all of it. If you're a pajama enthusiast, here is a regret-free look at Kapoor's outfit. Ideal for Summer as well as Monsoon, pajamas are officially done being just pajamas. The fame that pajamas initially accumulated got built to evolve beyond the sleepwear scene, another sense of cool came to be established and it was popularly known as pajama parties. It is no news that celebrities wear one often while strolling through the city.

Shraddha Kapoor shows how to step on the wild side on an adorable note

Pajamas are loose-fitting pieces made from lightweight fabrics. Repeatedly seen are cotton, satin and velvet. While these make enough of the chic contribution, various types of prints, namely animal, floral, geometric, and tropical, give pajamas a playful enhancement in terms of aesthetics.

Spread your dose of admiration with a whole new print set from Midnight Closet. Kapoor's 100% premium cotton outfit included a long-sleeved shirt with a pocket, buttons, wide-notch lapels, and contrast stitch detail. The Street Dancer actress rocked it with straight-fit pants to complete her daytime look. Wonder who moved your heart? The animal motifs on her outfit. Get the attire for Rs 2,300. Her no-makeup look and short haircut? We're into it. What about you?

Shraddha styled her look with no accessories. We usually maintain a very-up relationship with accessories and we believe it's okay to be when you want to punch some fun and fancy into your look. So, let's discuss an indoor pajama party night for you. You can always play around with your bags. Opt for a monotone clutch or a mini-sized handbag. Get a print-free one because too many prints can lead to a clash. Do not add this outfit to the mix-and-match list. Round it off with multiple rings, studded earrings and stilettos.

Roll your shirt's sleeves up and tuck it inside your pants without coming off as you forced it. Keep it relaxed and neat. This will look stylish and more appropriate for you to wear out.

Do you love her outfit? Let us know in the comment section.

