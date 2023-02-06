Shraddha Kapoor's Gnama Rs. 9K co-ord dress set is the pretty pink perfection for a date-filled February

The tenets of winter fashion are many but at the core is to build the backbone of your closet in the name of anything that leads your days with comfort. There are no hard and fast rules to wearing a jacket and that is exactly why we're after the ones that show casual sensibility. Don't you think? In the buzz of all that, blazers aren't deprived of our attention. We don't know about you but we have one really chic blazer seen on Shraddha Kapoor taking some strolls in our minds. What's happening? A love at first pink sight.

This February isn't the one where we seek an invitation to wear mainstream red and its many shades. Pink is all we want to blush our way through this very happy month. It's short and to make it super sweet, pick out this pink co-ordinated set from Gnama. If you were to follow the same style impulse as us, here is your inspiration for a lunch date.

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress has an infinitely compelling persona and style often that swaps from dresses to leggings and the jacket life. All completely easy to don and with the sartorial cycle she just pedalled for her movie's promotions, let us together hit up supreme satisfaction.

Shraddha Kapoor’s glam girl look in a corset dress and blazer

Here is what Lakshmi Lehr gave Shraddha Kapoor recently to doll up in. Curated from Poly Viscose fabric, the corset panelling and tie-up detailing add a special charm to her dress. Its square-pointed neckline too is a much-needed change from the sweetheart neckline. The 35-year-old also rocked a single-breasted blazer present with notched lapels over her monotone pink mini dress.