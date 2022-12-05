Shraddha Kapoor's Gopi Vaid Anarkali set and customised bag are unmissable fashion highlights of the day

It's a pink and pretty world right now and we're happy to be its desi members. Need a good five-minute look at what we're loving today and forever? Shraddha Kapoor's latest airport look features all our favourites from head to toe. She fully is a doll and it's also the total blast of glamour we dig here. Attending weddings and family gatherings sounds like a December lifestyle so we're here to talk about something note-worthy right now. Give a head start to the ethnic season with this fresh inspiration that came just in time.

It's been a while since we spotted the Kapoor girl at the airport. Thank you for this gem, Shraddha. Dressed in what could be deemed as a hero pick, the Bollywood actress's Anarkali is as flawless as it comes. Made to play fabulous and remain versatile, it got us in a minute. She donned a Gopi Vaid monotone pink set which was utterly regal with a midi kurta and its features, such as long sleeves, a scoop neckline, and superbly embroidered borders designed with silver threads.

Simple details but stunning impact are also guaranteed by her churidar and polka-dot embroidered sheer organza dupatta. This three-piece attire was also styled with metallic silver kolhapuri heels from Aprajita Toor. It automatically becomes a fun look when you fit in a customised detail. In Shraddha's case, it happens to be a bag from Klick by RG that holds a picture of her fur baby Shyloh. Letting the shopping begin, already.

Shraddha Kapoor's desi girl look in a Gopi Vaid ensemble is stellar

She also looked graceful with mini gold jhumkas. Copying as soon as possible? Wait up! The 35-year-old's makeup was minimal with lipstick and blush. Keep your lip colours subtle to give your ethnic look a clean finish. Say nude and pink will complement well. She tied her hair into a ponytail and you could also experiment with a low bun and have it decked up with a gajra for a traditional touch. Who is ready to shine? We all are. Let's go!