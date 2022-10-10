Shraddha Kapoor's Krésha Bajaj gown is a glam pick for fabulous bridesmaids

October outfit hunts now read like a uniform. Ethnic ensembles and trench coats are having the time of their lives. There are days when you're asked to be the wedding guest, and even luckier when you're a part of the bridesmaid tribe, or attend a cocktail party. There could be a situation then, do you want to wear lehengas, sarees, and sharara sets throughout the month? Our obsession with the hot picks of the season has made us overlook gowns. These are very much a part of the glamourous fashion system still proves Shraddha Kapoor.

Allow your closest to rather be less cluttered and a lot clear. It's always good to keep it simple with functional pieces. Gowns can show you how to lean into a pretty Autumn. So here's what to begin with. It's Shraddha-approved, we know we don't have to go the extra mile to describe the A-Z attributes of a gown. Ask for glamour and length, there's both a gown can offer and definitely more.

Not to mention, when you find 'the colour', treasure it, wear it, and nail it. Just like this Krésha Bajaj 'Meri' gown on the Saaho actress, it looks as flawless as it may feel. Bestowed with the elegance of lace embroidery, it had two thick straps, a corset, and at the side sat a zipper detail.



The pastel-hued attire is splendidly handcrafted with heaps of crystals, sequins, and glass beads. Consider this tulle fabric gown with a deep neckline as proof that you'll look like the star in the room. There is also a mini train that extends from the hem as seen at the back. Fashion stylist Namrata Deepak chose to keep accessories light here with just mini tear-drop earrings. We know, we absolutely know: accessories add an element of edge to your overall look but is it required every single time? No, not when you have a similar gown, there's no aesthetic missing here.

