Shraddha Kapoor's pro-traveller style in two outfits, Chanel and Stella McCartney bags are fabulous

We don't know about you but Shraddha Kapoor made the most of yesterday. Cool-girl travel outfits are upon us. Here's your permission to get back your blazer, sweatshirt, bags, and everything back for a chic airport look. The Saaho actress was the perfect picture of summer and she also showed us how to approach autumn in style. When the good fortune of fashion lessons tunes into your day, we don't think ignorance is bliss. Do you feel the same? These are giving comfy realness too.

Why not make every day a blazer day? Holidays are fun and is your style mirroring this feeling as well? Stay on the same page with Shraddha's airport look one. She headed to Delhi for an event for which the actress was dressed in a casual outfit. Well, it had the polish you could expect, the blazer jacket shows it all. Pick a pastel-hued tank top and top it off with this natty layer. It's got an oversized fit as well if that's a prerequisite for putting your look together. She kept her look foolproof with blue distressed denim shorts with a bit of frayed detailing. A quirky purple play was given preference with her tinted sunnies and she further included multiple colours with her Chanel quilted tote bag. The 35-year-old looked sporty with white shoes on. And, how can we not stare at her new haircut? She's adorable, she's simple, she's Shraddha Kapoor.