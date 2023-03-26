Shraddha Kapoor's Torani peplum top and lehenga set is the new chic to test out; Can you guess its cost?

A little dose of Déjà vu but make it contemporary-ier. That is Shraddha Kapoor's newest Indo-Western look. It's almost every day that Spring trends are being whispered into our ears and read by our eyes and has at least one of those suggested you tailor your desi style into something fresher and prettier? Had you taken a good two-minute look into Karan Torani's lehenga archives and new arrivals list, you would be ready to look at lehengas in a different light - fashionable, soothing and appealing.

There is no denying that lehengas have a fashion legacy being stretched from engagements, lehengas, wedding receptions, ethnic gatherings and so on. Proving that lehengas are well and truly made-to-adore in 2023 too, a Torani lehenga set styled with a sheer long-sleeved top makes us want to explore the idea of teaming our traditional skirts with modish tops. The naked trend meets the fancy print era and a lehenga.

Shraddha Kapoor looks fabulous in a Torani creation

Torani's designs serve a world of motifs that are beautiful as you can see in Shraddha Kapoor's flared skirt. Want to know what else hit it? Her Gulghast Poulami lehenga set was stylish with a bralette-style cropped blouse, a two-tiered lehenga and a peplum top with tassel detail. Swiping right on this one? Pay up Rs. 122,000 and doll up soon.

Made from butterfly net fabric, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress's top had a pleated high-neck and floral hand embroidery. Paired with a colourful digital printed skirt with birds and flowers for allure, it was curated from handwoven chanderi and cotton silk. The 36-year-old looked stunning in this majestic combo.

The best piece of information on the internet today? This attire is made to order, so the colour and fit are yours to choose from. Counting days to create this look for you? Shraddha's getup was accessorised by Namrata Deepak with earrings from Amrapali. Eye-catching vibes with her high ponytail and peach lipstick.

Can you rate her look on our #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Kriti Sanon or Mrunal Thakur, whose Gauri & Nainika dress has your heart?