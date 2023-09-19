Shraddha Kapoor’s vibrant red saree with halter-neck blouse is a modern marvel merged with ethnic elegance

One of the most gorgeous actresses in Bollywood, Shraddha Kapoor, is known for her incomparable ability to create simplistic yet gorgeous fashion-forward outfits like no other diva in the industry. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress is always able to go above and beyond to create magic with the power of her fashionable choices. Keeping in the trend with the same, the talented Stree 2 actress was recently seen wearing a pretty red saree that made us crave and gasp for more.

So, what are we waiting for? Why don’t we delve into the intricate details of the Half-Girlfriend actress’ simply gorgeous all-red ethnic and elegant outfit? Well, let’s dive right in.

Shraddha Kapoor looked ethereal in a classy all-red ethnic outfit

The Ek Villain actress recently chose to wear a gorgeous all-red ethnic ensemble with six yards of seriously pretty elegance from Ekaya Banaras. This ruby red silk saree is an easy-to-drape, transeasonal saree that can seamlessly flow from your everyday outfitting to evenings of celebration. It is paired with a modernized sleeveless, halter-neck blouse that also comes with an appealing backless style which adds to the outfit’s overall allure. This piece of pure perfection has been handwoven by artisans in Banaras and comes with a price tag of Rs. 14,975. Doesn’t it suit the talented Saaho actress like a definite charm?

Furthermore, the Stree actress chose to accessorize her seriously incomparable red outfit with exceptional silver statement earrings and matching silver and red kadhas, created by Lara Morakhia, the label that creates handcrafted silver and real gold jewelry. These pretty pieces indescribably elevated the talented Luv Ka The End actress’ outfit. But that’s not all, the Ok Jaanu actress’ beautiful tresses were styled into a blown-out and wavy look that beautifully framed her face.

On the other hand, the talented Nawabzaade actress’ makeup look, with brown eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, the perfect blush and highlighter, and a gorgeous skin-colored lipstick, undoubtedly elevated and complimented the talented beauty’s entire ensemble. This ensemble masterfully combines tradition and modernity, making it a perfect fit for contemporary women who seek to make a statement through their fashion choices. With this, the Haider actress once again proves why she is a true fashion icon in Bollywood.

The diva’s appearance in this outfit serves as a reminder that fashion is not just about clothing; it’s about self-expression and confidence. Don’t you agree? Did you like her outfit? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

