Shriya Saran leaves us awestruck redefining the vacation look with her two classy white and brown bikinis

Shriya Saran, best known for her roles in Sivaji: The Boss and Drishyam, is spending a good time vacationing with her daughter and husband and trust us, she is looking very sexy in her bikinis. The actress perfectly nailed her beach look making us swoon over her outfits and figure. Both her white and brown bikini looks are worth checking out. Let’s take a closer look.

In the first photo, the actress was flaunting her well-maintained figure and enjoying sunbathing in a white bikini. The top was the classy bralette style with the three buttons arranged horizontally and the bottoms matched perfectly. The bottoms also had the button detail at the side. Isn’t it awesome?

Well, you can also take cues from her styling. Instead of wearing the bikini alone, she decided to give it a style twist layering it with the classy shrug. The white cover-up shrug was designed with netted fabric ensuring a light and easy breezy feel.

Moreover, moving towards her styling, the actress decided to opt for a classy bracelet and classy black sunglasses, adding the oomph factor to her beach look. She let her hair flow naturally and enhanced her charm by keeping it minimal with sunscreen and nude lipstick.

This white bikini look was indeed the best one. She looked absolutely carefree and confident while also enjoying herself to the fullest.

Shriya Saran's other bikini look was brown. The two-piece bikini, designed with a halter-neck top and a cut in the middle, was paired with the high-waisted pattern. Her bikini fit featured ruched patterns that enhanced the overall charm of her vacation look.

This is not it, she even styled her bikini with delicate accessories. The delicate chain with tiny star charms and stud earrings added an understated appeal to her look. Just like the previous look, she again left her hair open and opted for a nude pink shade of lipstick.

Shriya Saran's bikini looks are a testament to the fact that all you need on a vacation are classy and carefree pieces for a memorable vacation.

What are your thoughts on these bikini looks? Let us know in the comments below!

