Shriya Saran's longtime love affair with organza sarees and backless blouse

There is no doubt conventional lehengas are always a go-to pick for heavy occasion wear. However, lightweight and breathable fabrics equally make an ideal pick for weddings and intimate occasions. From designers to actors, organza is a current favourite pick and clearly, it makes for a scene-stealing ensemble. Kabzaa actress Shriya Saran too, is in love with organza and her latest looks are proof.

From hand-painted, embroidered to lacy borders, the organza sarees help elevate the look like no other in an elegant way possible. Shriya Saran, with her promotional looks recently, showed us how to style it with an embellished blouse and statement jewellery. Her looks will definitely inspire you to add organza to your wedding wardrobe this season.

Shriya Saran in organza saree looks

Backless detailing

For her film Kabzaa's promotions, Shriya wore a lightweight organza saree by Sithara Kudige and a full-sleeved blouse featuring a deep V-neck and a backless design. The backless scalloped edges alongside the golden embroidery thus added romantic detailings.

Pastel silk



Flaunting the elegancy of organza, the Drishyam actress yet again wore a pastel silk number by Sithara Kudige. The undisputed queen of organza, Shriya wore her favourite piece with an embellished blouse. To top that off, Saran went with glam makeup, contoured cheeks and left her open in soft curls. She accessorised the look with a pair of earrings and a kada bangle.

Elegancy



Shriya has time and again proved that she cannot go wrong with six yards. Be it on the red carpet or at promotional events, the stunner sure knows how to redefine elegance in her saree look. Again a new organza pick in ivory but the highlight of the look is the blouse. For the makeup, she went the soft glam way, filled eyebrows, bindi and glossy lips.

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

